Govt took four to five major steps to deal with cyber crimes: Jyotiraditya Scindia

The government is implementing various measures to curb cyber frauds, including the establishment of the Digital Intelligence Platform, Union Communication Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated on Wednesday. He also highlighted a significant 97 percent reduction in international spoofed calls. Scindia informed the Lok Sabha that the communications and home ministries have undertaken four to five major initiatives to combat cybercrimes.

The Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) facilitates collaboration among various stakeholders. It has onboarded 620 institutions, including 570 banks, police departments from 36 states, and investigating agencies, Scindia explained during the Question Hour.

Furthermore, a Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI) software is being utilised. This software categorises data about individuals involved in bank fraud, and these details are then provided to all banks, leading to the blocking of transactions by such individuals, he added.

Misuse of telecom resources

In his written reply, Scindia noted that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is actively working to prevent the misuse of telecom resources for cyber frauds. "Based on cyber fraud cases reported on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), DoT has disconnected 3.57 lakh mobile numbers, with the highest numbers from Rajasthan, Bihar, and West Bengal.

Additionally, DoT has developed an indigenous Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data analytic tool, ASTR, to identify suspected mobile connections acquired by the same person under different names. More than 82 lakh such connections have been disconnected after failing the reverification process," he stated.

Robust Know Your Customer (KYC) framework

DoT has also established a robust Know Your Customer (KYC) framework for issuing mobile connections to subscribers. Scindia further mentioned that DoT has amended existing KYC instructions and introduced a business connections framework, making KYC mandatory for each end-user before activation. "In addition, a robust KYC process for SIM Swap/replacement has also been introduced," he added.

BSNL and MTNL path to recovery

Responding to a supplementary question, Scindia affirmed that state-owned BSNL and MTNL are on the path to recovery. The minister also referred to a review meeting for BSNL held this week, indicating that a business plan would be developed, specifically for each business circle.

