Thursday, July 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Confusion on Twitter as users receive 'Emergency Alert' message from the Indian Government

Confusion on Twitter as users receive 'Emergency Alert' message from the Indian Government

Users took to Twitter to share their experiences and seek clarification from official authorities after receiving the "Emergency Alert - Severe" notification. A user directly reached out to the Department of Telecommunication, seeking reassurance that the alert was not a serious matter.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: July 20, 2023 17:29 IST
twitter,
Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter

Recently, numerous individuals in India took to Twitter to express their concern after receiving a test "Emergency Alert - Severe" message from the government on their mobile phones. The message, which was intended as a trial, caused some people to panic initially as it was not accompanied by a prior warning. The notification, bearing the statement "This is a test alert from the Department of Telecommunication, Government of India," prompted confusion among recipients. Many users wondered if the "Emergency Alert" was a genuine test conducted by the government or a deceptive attempt at online fraud.

On Twitter, users shared their experiences and sought clarification from official authorities. One user tweeted about receiving the notification along with a massive vibration and questioned the nature of the emergency alert. Another user directly addressed the Department of Telecommunication, seeking reassurance that the alert was not a matter of grave concern.

The issue quickly gained traction on social media, with more users reporting similar experiences. Calls for information and details about the alert were directed at the Department of Telecommunication, TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India), and the Chief Controller of Communication Accounts in Goa.

Addressing the concerns, reports later revealed that the notification was indeed part of a system devised by the government to alert citizens in times of emergency, such as natural disasters like floods or landslides. The alert system is an essential measure aimed at promptly informing the public about potentially hazardous situations, thereby allowing them to take necessary precautions.

ALSO READ: Vodafone Idea giving a discount of Rs 2,400 on recharge: All you need to know

While the initiative aims to enhance public safety, the unexpected nature of the test notification caused apprehension among recipients, highlighting the importance of ensuring proper prior communication about such trials in the future.

As the incident unfolded, authorities acknowledged the unintended panic caused by the trial message and reiterated their commitment to ensuring smoother communication during any real emergencies. By clarifying the purpose and functionality of the alert system, the government sought to allay the fears and concerns raised by citizens on social media.

Related Stories
How to use TweetDeck: Step-by-step guide to effective Twitter management

How to use TweetDeck: Step-by-step guide to effective Twitter management

Know how to deactivate your Threads account with this easy-to-follow guide

Know how to deactivate your Threads account with this easy-to-follow guide

Why is Musk blocking Threads URL on the Twitter App?

Why is Musk blocking Threads URL on the Twitter App?

Threads vs Twitter: Instagram's platform matching Twitter's 5-year journey in 5 days

Threads vs Twitter: Instagram's platform matching Twitter's 5-year journey in 5 days

Earn while tweeting: Twitter launches ads revenue sharing for content creators

Earn while tweeting: Twitter launches ads revenue sharing for content creators

Twitter increases rate limit and shares ad revenue from Profile Page views, Elon Musk reveals

Twitter increases rate limit and shares ad revenue from Profile Page views, Elon Musk reveals

Bluesky CEO responds to criticism over offensive language oversight

Bluesky CEO responds to criticism over offensive language oversight

Twitter's new feature to enable article and book publishing: Know more

Twitter's new feature to enable article and book publishing: Know more

Twitter CEO claims that 99% of content seen is healthy: Details

Twitter CEO claims that 99% of content seen is healthy: Details

ALSO READ: Twitter commits to safety amidst content concerns

In conclusion, the recent "Emergency Alert - Severe" message from the government triggered an influx of questions and concerns on Twitter. Despite initial confusion, it was later confirmed to be a test notification as part of the government's emergency alert system. While the initiative's intentions are commendable, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of providing clear communication and prior warnings to avoid unnecessary panic among the public.

Inputs from the IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News