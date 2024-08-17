Government implements new rules for bulk SIM card purchases to curb fraud calls

Follow us on Image Source : AIRTEL Bulk SIM cards

The Department of Telecommunications has implemented a new rule for issuing SIM cards to telecom operators in response to increasing fraud cases related to SIM cards. This new rule imposes restrictions on private companies buying SIM cards in bulk. Now, any private company can purchase a maximum of 100 SIM cards at a time. If they require more than 100 SIM cards, the company's Managing Director must submit a request, and e-verification is mandatory.

This means that if a company needs 1000 SIM cards, e-verification must be completed 10 times before the cards can be issued.

The government's stricter stance on issuing SIM cards aims to prevent online fraud and regulate the increasing number of SIM cards. This will limit private companies to acquire only 100 SIM cards at a time for corporate connections.

Previously, there was no limit on the number of SIM cards that private companies could procure for corporate connections. Employees will now be required to undergo e-verification and complete KYC details if a corporate SIM card is issued to them, a process that was not previously mandatory.

Meanwhile, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is also implementing a new rule aimed at curbing fake and spam calls across the country. This move is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to combat fraudulent activities in the telecom sector, which have persisted despite previous attempts, including the introduction of AI features to block such calls.

Under the new regulations, telecom companies will be held accountable for fake calls made through their networks. If a customer reports a fake call, the telecom provider will be responsible for addressing the issue and taking necessary action. This shift is expected to significantly reduce the number of fake calls that have been plaguing users.

TRAI has issued a warning to scammers and fraudsters who are using various tactics to exploit unsuspecting customers. The new rule has been designed to protect users from these malicious activities by enforcing stricter regulations on telecom companies.

