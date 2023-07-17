Government considers new regulations to limit SIM card purchases in effort to combat online fraud

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Smartphone

With the increasing use of the internet and smartphones, cases of online fraud have become more prevalent. To tackle this issue, the government is considering implementing new regulations regarding SIM cards. Currently, individuals can activate up to 9 SIM cards under their name. However, this rule may soon change as the government plans to reduce the number of SIM cards that can be obtained using a single ID. The proposed limit is to activate only 4 SIM cards per ID.

About Sanchar Saathi

The Telecom Minister has reportedly given approval for the new guidelines, indicating that the government may soon introduce these revised rules to the public. In addition to reducing the number of SIM cards per ID, the government is also considering implementing a digitized process for customer verification to further prevent fraudulent activities.

To address issues related to stolen or lost phones, the government recently launched the Sanchar Saathi portal. This platform allows individuals to register complaints about their stolen or lost phones. Furthermore, users can easily check the number of SIM cards activated under their name through the portal. If any unauthorized SIM card is detected, users can report it immediately and have it blocked.

Digitizing the customer verification process

These measures aim to curb online fraud and improve the security of mobile services. By limiting the number of SIM cards available on a single ID, the government intends to reduce the potential for misuse and fraudulent activities. Digitizing the customer verification process will enhance security and make it more difficult for fraudsters to obtain SIM cards illegally.

The government's efforts to combat online fraud and protect users' personal information are commendable. Implementing stricter regulations and offering platforms like the Sanchar Saathi portal empower individuals to take control of their mobile services and promptly report any suspicious activities. These initiatives are vital in ensuring a safe and secure digital environment for all users.

ALSO READ: Google enhances media browsing experience with new media viewer for Google Chat on Android

ALSO READ: Nothing launches first store in India: Here are the details

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News