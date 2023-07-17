Monday, July 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Government considers new regulations to limit SIM card purchases in effort to combat online fraud

Government considers new regulations to limit SIM card purchases in effort to combat online fraud

The Telecom Minister is reportedly approving the new guidelines, indicating that the Indian government might introduce these revised rules to the public. Furthermore, to reduce the number of SIM cards per ID, the government is considering implementing a digitized process for customer verification.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: July 17, 2023 18:19 IST
SIM Card New rule, Indian Government, SIM Card New guideline, SIM card registration rules, SIM card
Image Source : FREEPIK Smartphone

With the increasing use of the internet and smartphones, cases of online fraud have become more prevalent. To tackle this issue, the government is considering implementing new regulations regarding SIM cards. Currently, individuals can activate up to 9 SIM cards under their name. However, this rule may soon change as the government plans to reduce the number of SIM cards that can be obtained using a single ID. The proposed limit is to activate only 4 SIM cards per ID.

About Sanchar Saathi

The Telecom Minister has reportedly given approval for the new guidelines, indicating that the government may soon introduce these revised rules to the public. In addition to reducing the number of SIM cards per ID, the government is also considering implementing a digitized process for customer verification to further prevent fraudulent activities.

To address issues related to stolen or lost phones, the government recently launched the Sanchar Saathi portal. This platform allows individuals to register complaints about their stolen or lost phones. Furthermore, users can easily check the number of SIM cards activated under their name through the portal. If any unauthorized SIM card is detected, users can report it immediately and have it blocked.

Digitizing the customer verification process 

These measures aim to curb online fraud and improve the security of mobile services. By limiting the number of SIM cards available on a single ID, the government intends to reduce the potential for misuse and fraudulent activities. Digitizing the customer verification process will enhance security and make it more difficult for fraudsters to obtain SIM cards illegally.

The government's efforts to combat online fraud and protect users' personal information are commendable. Implementing stricter regulations and offering platforms like the Sanchar Saathi portal empower individuals to take control of their mobile services and promptly report any suspicious activities. These initiatives are vital in ensuring a safe and secure digital environment for all users.

Related Stories
Retailers cannot insist on mobile number of customers for delivering certain services

Retailers cannot insist on mobile number of customers for delivering certain services

ISRO Recruitment 2023: 303 vacancies notified for scientist, engineer posts, check how to apply

ISRO Recruitment 2023: 303 vacancies notified for scientist, engineer posts, check how to apply

Government launches affordable antivirus app, grants insights into app permissions

Government launches affordable antivirus app, grants insights into app permissions

'Ease of trading': Centre sets up Board for traders, HERE is how it will benefit them

'Ease of trading': Centre sets up Board for traders, HERE is how it will benefit them

Madhya Pradesh Government to include Savarkar's Biography as a compulsory subject in School Syllabus

Madhya Pradesh Government to include Savarkar's Biography as a compulsory subject in School Syllabus

'Government is like a 'vishkanya' because...': Union Minister Nitin Gadkari | WATCH

'Government is like a 'vishkanya' because...': Union Minister Nitin Gadkari | WATCH

ALSO READ: Google enhances media browsing experience with new media viewer for Google Chat on Android

 

ALSO READ: Nothing launches first store in India: Here are the details

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News