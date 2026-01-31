Government bans Wingo gaming app after scam SMS sent from users’ phones The Indian government has taken major action against the Wingo gaming app after it was found sending fake SMS messages from users’ phones without their knowledge. The Ministry of Home Affairs blocked the app’s servers, banned related Telegram channels and YouTube videos to prevent further frauds.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Home Affairs just pulled the plug on the Wingo online gaming app after uncovering a huge SMS fraud scheme tied to it. Turns out, millions of people across India had no idea the app was secretly sending fake messages from their phones. These texts have been targeting unsuspecting victims and further dragging regular users into a much bigger scam without their knowledge. Once the officials figured out how widespread this scam was, they worked faster and took down the app’s entire network in India.

Wingo App used phones for fraud without consent

Officials explained that Wingo was quietly pushing out fraudulent SMS messages from users’ devices. People didn’t even realise their phones were part of the operation. The scam relied on sheer numbers—millions of messages, millions of unwitting participants. No wonder the government stepped in right away.

Cyber crime centre warns Android users

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) went public with the details on X (formerly Twitter). They didn’t just explain what happened—they told Android users directly: don’t install or use the Wingo app. The I4C also confirmed it geo-blocked the app’s control servers to shut things down for good.

Social media channels and videos are banned

The crackdown didn’t stop with just the app. The government also blocked four Telegram channels (together holding over 150,000 users) and more than 53 YouTube videos that promoted Wingo. These channels and videos weren’t just advertising; they were fueling the scam’s growth.

Over one crore fake messages were stopped instantly by the government

By acting fast, the Ministry of Home Affairs says it stopped nearly 15.3 million fraudulent SMS messages from flooding people’s phones. Officials made it clear: this was a well-organised fraud, and shutting it down was the only way to protect the public.

India gets tough on online gaming apps for security

This isn’t the first time India has taken action against shady gaming and gambling apps. Last year, a new law came in, banning gambling-based apps outright. Now, only skill-based games and e-sports platforms can operate legally in the country. The message is clear—India’s not messing around when it comes to protecting people from digital scams.