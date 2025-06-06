Got iPhones? Apple authorises this Indian company to repair them for you The contract to repair and service Apple's iPhones and MacBooks in India could soon be awarded to the Tata Group. Reports suggest that the Tata Group may receive the go-ahead for this opportunity soon.

New Delhi:

Apple has awarded the service and repair contract for its iPhones and MacBooks to Tata Group, which will now oversee these operations in India. As demand for Apple devices continues to skyrocket in the country, this partnership is a crucial aspect of the American company's supply chain. Reports indicate that Tata Group will not only handle repairs but also manufacture Apple’s iPhones. In light of the ongoing trade tensions between the US and China, Apple is broadening its manufacturing reach beyond its traditional base. Over the past few years, India has emerged as a viable alternative for Apple’s production needs.

Tata Group is becoming a major player among Apple’s suppliers in India. The company has established three manufacturing units in South India, from which it exports iPhones and iPads both domestically and internationally. Additionally, several components for the iPhone are now being produced locally.

Awaiting the green light

Tata Group is poised to begin sales and repairs in the iPhone assembly facility located in Karnataka, pending approval from ICT Service Management, the Indian arm of Taiwanese company Wistron. As Apple product sales continue to climb, the repair market in India is also set to experience significant growth.

According to reports, India is now the second-largest smartphone market in the world. Last year, sales figures from Counterpoint Research showed that 11 million iPhones, or 1.1 crore, were sold in India, elevating Apple’s market share to 7 per cent, a significant jump from just 1 per cent in 2020. Beyond iPhones, the demand for other Apple products, particularly MacBooks and AirPods, is also seeing a notable increase in India.

Meanwhile, India has now become a leader in shipping iPhones, especially to the United States, where people are increasingly looking for iPhones made in India. A recent report shows that India has outdone China in sending iPhones to America, with shipments growing by an impressive 76 percent compared to last year.

