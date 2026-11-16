Google, YouTube expand teen mental health resources and parental safety tools in India

Google and YouTube are rolling out new digital well-being tools and safety features for families in India. The goal is pretty clear: help parents steer kids toward healthier screen habits, give teens solid info about mental health, and make it easier for families to manage what their kids do online.

YouTube launches Youth Digital Wellbeing Playlist

One big change is YouTube’s new Youth Digital Wellbeing Playlist. Google joined forces with creators who know a thing or two about family life and education to put this together. The playlist is packed with real-world tips on how to manage screen time, set boundaries, and avoid digital distractions.

There is advice on everything from bedtime routines to building healthy tech habits, and even some basics for handling the wave of AI technology. It all ties back to Google's guidebook on digital well-being, launched earlier this year, which gives families a starting point for conversations about screen use and how to be responsible with tech. These videos use everyday examples to make those talks a bit easier for everyone involved.

Google expands mental health resources for teenagers

Google’s also beefing up its mental health resources for teens. Last year, they launched special mental health ‘shelves’ in search results for teens aged 13 to 17 who look up topics like ADHD, anxiety, depression, addiction, or eating disorders.

Those sections now feature videos from legit health organisations and experts, and Google further said that clinical psychologists review every video before it goes live, so teens get information that’s accurate and supportive. The latest update widens the scope, adding more topics like conduct disorder, PTSD, social anxiety, substance abuse, and suicidal thoughts. The hope is that teens who search for answers about mental health get solid, trustworthy information right away.

Google highlights parental safety controls

On top of all this, Google has been ramping up its push for parental controls under the DigiKavach programme, which is all about protecting families online. Here are a few tools that they are putting front and centre:

YouTube Shorts feed limit : Parents can set limits, or even block, on how much time their teens spend scrolling through YouTube Shorts, but still let them watch long-form educational content.

: Parents can set limits, or even block, on how much time their teens spend scrolling through YouTube Shorts, but still let them watch long-form educational content. Google Family Link : An app that lets parents keep tabs on their child’s digital life—location sharing, app approvals, and setting screen-time limits, all from their own phone.

: An app that lets parents keep tabs on their child’s digital life—location sharing, app approvals, and setting screen-time limits, all from their own phone. Google SafeSearch : Filters out explicit results on Google Search by default for anyone under 18.

: Filters out explicit results on Google Search by default for anyone under 18. Android Parental Controls: Built-in settings protected by a PIN so parents can manage screen time, block apps, and filter web content right on Android devices.

There is also a step-by-step parental setup guide that’s available in both English and Hindi to help families get these features up and running.

Bottom line: Google and YouTube are trying to balance age-appropriate content, more mental health support, and stronger parental controls to keep digital life safer for kids and teens in India.

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