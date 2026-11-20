Google just upgraded its main AI Ultra subscription. Now, instead of just getting a YouTube Premium membership for yourself, you get the whole YouTube Premium Family plan. That means you can share ad-free videos, offline downloads, background play, and YouTube Music Premium with up to five family members who live with you. Both the AI Ultra 5x and 20x subscription levels now include this perk. It is part of Google’s push to make its premium AI subscriptions more appealing by throwing in extra services.

Google AI Ultra gets YouTube Premium Family: What's new?

Before this, if you are signed up for AI Ultra, then you will get the solo YouTube Premium. Now, everyone at home will jump in on one subscription- up to 6 people total.

Shimrit Ben-Yair, who heads Google Photos, Google One, and AI subscriptions, broke the news on X (formerly known as Twitter) by saying that the Family plan was something users kept asking for.

5x and 20x Ultra

Both the 5x and 20x Ultra tiers now include this family sharing, so you do not have to pay for extra Premium memberships for everyone at home. With YouTube Premium, you skip ads, keep videos playing in the background, and download them for later.

You even get YouTube Music Premium rolled in, with no ads, and you can listen offline.

Google AI Ultra 5x and 20x Plans: Storage benefits

On top of the new family streaming perks, Google’s AI Ultra plans pack a solid amount of storage. The 5x tier comes with 20TB of cloud storage, while the 20x plan ups that to 30TB.

Both are aimed at people who need more space and want access to Google’s top AI features, and now the family plan sweetens the deal.

Google has also rolled out Gemini 4 Neon, its latest AI model, which is built for jobs like software development, data analysis, research and more. The new model will sit between Gemini 4 Carbon and Gemini 4 Hydrogen, with the vision to strike a balance between performance, speed, and cost.

Google is rolling out Gemini’s Task Helper to free users in India and a few other countries. Now, you can get the AI to handle things like shopping, booking stuff, scheduling appointments, or just sorting out information for you. The update is hitting India, the US, Japan, South Korea, Canada, and Australia. Not every feature is available everywhere, though. In the US, for instance, Gemini can actually call businesses or handle requests by text- those options are not live in India at the time of writing.

ALSO READ:

Google Gemini 4 Neon launched with 4-thinking levels, advanced coding and cybersecurity features

Google Gemini gets new AI task features for free users in India: Shopping, bookings and more

Google, YouTube expand teen mental health resources and parental safety tools in India