Google Time Travel: See your city as it was 30 years ago, learn how Google prioritises the convenience of its millions of users, and it has recently introduced an amazing new feature. With this update, Google Maps and Google Earth now allow you to see how a city looked 30 years ago.

The world is undergoing rapid changes, particularly with the advancement of technology. Cities are transforming at an unprecedented pace, and nearly every location has been significantly altered compared to just a few decades ago. While it may not be feasible to physically revisit a place from 30 or 40 years ago, technology allows us to glimpse the past to some extent. Tech giant Google has introduced a feature that lets users see historical views of various locations.

Google has rolled out an impressive new feature for Google Maps and Google Earth, enabling users to explore how places once looked. Now, on your phone or computer, you can witness the state of your city from 30 or 40 years ago.

Step into the past with Google’s Time Travel feature

Recently, Google unveiled a remarkable feature akin to Time Travel within Google Maps. This innovative tool allows you to journey back in time and view a location in its historical context. You can see how a building, street, or city appeared when it was first constructed or when it lacked modern amenities.

According to a blog post from Google, users can explore iconic cities like Berlin, London, and Paris, with views dating back to 1930. This means that with Google’s Time Travel feature, you can easily discover what London looked like in 1930 compared to today.

How to use Google’s Time Travel feature

If you’re eager to try out Google’s Time Travel feature, start by heading over to Google Maps or Google Earth. Next, search for the location you want to explore. From there, navigate to the layers option and select time lapse. By following these straightforward steps, you'll be able to see how that place appeared in the past.

Google updates Street View

In addition to this feature, Google Maps has also enhanced its Street View functionality. The latest update includes new photos captured by cars and trackers, significantly expanding the visual database. With access to 280 billion photos in Street View, you'll find it easier to explore cities and search for locations, giving you a truly immersive experience of traveling around the globe.

