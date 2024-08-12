Google down amid growing global IT disruptions, major services including search engine, YouTube hit

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Google down: Google has become the latest victim of what many are calling a series of global IT outages, with users across the world reporting disruptions to key services including Gmail, Google Search, YouTube, and other essential platforms, as per media reports. The widespread issues surfaced on August 12 (IST), leaving millions of users unable to access their accounts or perform basic online tasks. Notably, reports of the outage spread rapidly across the internet, as frustrated users encountered "error" messages on their screens.

The first wave of complaints was picked up by Downdetector, a website that monitors online service disruptions, with the outage graph showing a sharp increase around 9 am ET. As the incident unfolded, speculation grew about the cause of this latest addition to a series of global IT disruptions, which have left tech experts and companies alike scrambling for answers. Despite the growing concerns, the root cause of the outages remains unknown, adding another layer of complexity to an already puzzling situation.

Several users complain of disruptions

A significant number of user complaints regarding the recent Google outage appears to be originating from Europe, although the disruption is not confined to this region alone. Users have reported being abruptly disconnected from Google Meet meetings and facing difficulties in rejoining, while others are struggling to load the main Google search engine. The outage has caused widespread inconvenience, particularly in Europe, where many rely on Google's services for communication and productivity. The issue, which began earlier today, has left users unable to access essential online tools, further intensifying concerns over the ongoing series of global IT disruptions.

