Google Play is shaking things up for app developers, and it’s all about supporting foldable devices. Starting in April 2027, developers need to make sure their apps work well with foldable smartphones and big-screen gadgets like tablets and Chromebooks. If an app does not meet these new adaptive design rules, Google will not let it get any new updates or releases on the Play Store and on top of that, the app could become less visible to users.

Google makes adaptive app support mandatory for foldables

What is changing exactly?

Google now requires all apps on the Play Store to reach Tier 3 of Android’s adaptive app quality guidelines. This standard, called Adaptive Ready, means your app has to make proper use of screen space instead of just stretching things or slapping on letterboxing. It also needs to remember what users were doing:

Scroll position

Text input

Media playback

Even if they rotate, fold, or unfold their device.

Google is not stopping at Tier 3, though. They are pushing developers to aim even higher, to Tier 2 and Tier 1. Tier 2 covers things like responsive layouts, external keyboard and mouse support, and stylus compatibility. Tier 1 is for apps that really go all out, with features like tabletop and book postures, camera continuity, interactive picture-in-picture, and multi-instance support.

Google introduces dedicated foldable app screenshots

Screenshots are getting stricter, too. As reports state that from April 2027 onwards, developers will upload 3-dedicated screenshots whihc will show how their apps look on foldable devices, in addition to 2-standard screenshots for phones.

These screenshots will need to display the app on both the unfolded inner screen and the folded outer screen, covering different screen shapes like 1:1 and 4:3 ratios.

Also, developers need at least one portrait screenshot with a 10:16 ratio for folded outer screens, a 16:9 landscape screenshot for regular phones, and optionally a 16:10 landscape shot for foldables.

Furthermore, by August 2027, every new app and app update on the Play Store must target Android 17, also known as API level 37. So, the process rolls out in two steps: foldable support and screenshot rules kick in April, then the Android 17 requirement lands in August.

Overall, Google’s making these changes to push developers toward apps that really shine on any screen, especially as foldables keep gaining ground. If you’re an Android developer, it’s time to get your apps ready for the next chapter.

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