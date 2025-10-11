Google Pixel 9 price drops again: Grab the flagship for as low as Rs 38,500; where to buy The Google Pixel 9 has received yet another significant price cut and is now available for Rs 26,500 less than its launch price, with additional bank offers available upon purchase.

New Delhi:

The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is officially live for all users, offering significant discounts across various electronics, including smartphones, TVs, refrigerators, and air conditioners. Mirroring the massive deals of last month’s Big Billion Days sale, the Google Pixel 9 has received another substantial price cut. This Google flagship is now available for Rs 26,500 less than its original launch price.

Google Pixel 9 discount

The Google Pixel 9 was launched in a single storage variant: 12GB RAM + 256GB.

Sale Price: Originally priced at Rs 79,999, the phone can be purchased for Rs 53,500 during the Flipkart Diwali sale.

Exchange Offer: You can lower the price even further by exchanging your old phone. For instance, exchanging a Google Pixel 8 could save you around Rs 15,000.

Effective Price: With the exchange discount applied, the phone could be purchased for an effective price of just Rs 38,500.

Google Pixel 9 features

The Google Pixel 9 comes with a 6.3-inch OLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 2,700 nits.

Processor and OS: It is powered by the Tensor G4 processor and includes 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Google launched the device running the Android 14 operating system and promises seven years of OS upgrades.

Camera: The Pixel 9 features a dual camera setup on the back, including a 50MP main camera and a 48MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calling, the phone uses a 10.5MP front camera.

Battery and Charging: It packs a powerful 4,700mAh battery and supports both 27W wired fast charging and wireless charging.

AI Integration: The phone is also equipped with Google’s proprietary Gemini AI features.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets massive discount, available for Rs 56,000 on Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale