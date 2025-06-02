Google Pixel 10 Series launch date leaked: Key details emerge ahead of unveiling The launch details for the Google Pixel 10 series have been leaked, revealing that this flagship lineup is set to debut sooner than expected.

New Delhi:

The Google Pixel 10 Series is expected to launch early this year, with the company teasing its upcoming flagship series. This upgraded model of the Google Pixel 9 series, which debuted last year, is likely to include four devices: the standard Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Packed with robust features, this series will introduce the new Tensor G5 processor. As for the launch date, Android Authority reports that Google may unveil this series in June, specifically during the last week. The invitation sent out by Google points to June 27 as the day of the big reveal. They have also announced the Pixel Penthouse event on that date for Pixel Superfans, where all models of the Pixel 10 series are expected to make their debut. However, it’s worth noting that the invitation has not explicitly mentioned the Pixel 10.

(Image Source : ANDROID AUTHORITY)Google invitation

In contrast to last year when the Pixel 9 series was introduced in August, this earlier launch is a significant shift for Google. The new series could be available in a range of colors including Yellow, Purple, Black, Green, Gray, and Porcelain White, and it is anticipated to ship with the Android 16 operating system.

The Google Pixel 10 lineup will also feature a variety of AI capabilities. Notably, it may introduce Pixel Sense, which aims to enhance user experience by leveraging data from various Google apps such as Google Calendar, Chrome, Files, Gmail, Google Docs, Google Keep, Google Maps, Google Messages, Google Photos, Google Wallet, Phone, Recorder, YouTube, and YouTube Music. The AI assistant, codenamed Aurelius, is currently in the testing phase, promising to provide a highly personalized experience.

