Google News expands language support by adding Gujarati and Punjabi for Indian users

Google has introduced two new Indian languages, Gujarati and Punjabi, to its 'Google News' platform, reinforcing its commitment to support the Indian language news ecosystem and broaden the reach of regional languages on the web. With this addition, Google News now supports a total of 10 Indian languages, including Bengali, English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu. The move aims to make information more accessible to people in their preferred languages.

Earlier this year, Google announced the GNI (Google News Initiative) Indian Languages Programme, which received an overwhelming response from news publishers across the country, with over 600 applications. More than 300 publishers have been selected to participate in the programme, which aims to empower them by providing resources and support to enhance their digital ecosystem and improve the user experience across the web, mobile, and apps.

Sanjay Gupta, Country Manager and Vice President, of Google India, emphasized that the addition of supported languages on Google News is part of their efforts to promote the expansion of the Indian language internet, enabling more users to access information effectively. Google remains dedicated to collaborating with the news ecosystem and supporting news publishers in this endeavour.

The GNI initiative is designed to provide news publishers with essential tools and assistance, delivering the programme in nine languages, including English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Marathi. With this comprehensive approach, Google aims to create its most diverse technology programme for news publishers, contributing to the growth and development of regional language content on the internet.

In conclusion, Google's inclusion of Gujarati and Punjabi languages on Google News, along with its GNI Indian Languages Programme, exemplifies its commitment to enriching the Indian language web and empowering news publishers in their digital journey. The company's efforts are directed towards ensuring information accessibility and fostering an inclusive online experience for users across India.

