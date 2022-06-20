Google Maps will help you calculate the travel fare, by showing the toll prices now

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Google Map

Google India has updated its map application- now the user will be able to see the toll prices on the selected routes in India which they have been navigating on their Google Maps. Users will be unable to see the estimated toll price until they start with the navigation. The new updated feature of Google Map will be available for both Android and iOS devices, and the feature tells around 2,000 toll roads in India, USA and Indonesia, with other countries following soon.

Google Maps has been collecting the information from the local authorities to estimate the toll price the traveller has to pay to reach their destination. It has been reported that the total fare will be estimated based on factors like- the cost of the toll pass used by the traveller or the supportive payment methods, and how much toll price is expected by the traveller which has to be collected at the specific toll plaza.

The updated feature will also showcase the toll-free route for travellers so that they could save their unwanted toll charges. To check for the toll-free route, the user will have to tap on the three dots from the top right corner of the Google Maps and select ‘avoid tolls.’

The toll fare feature in Google Map was earlier announced in April this year. The company also stated that the new Google Maps updates for iOS users have been aimed at making it easier for the users on an Apple Watch or iPhone as well.