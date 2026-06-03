Google introduces AI scam call detection on Android: New feature can spot fake calls and alert users

New Delhi:

Google has rolled out a new scam detection feature for Android users, and it could not come at a better time. Scammers are getting savvier, using AI to clone voices and fake phone numbers, all to trick you into picking up the phone for what seems like a call from a friend, your boss, or even a family member.

Rise of AI-powered voice scams

AI-powered voice scams are on the rise. Hackers are not just relying on old-school spam calls or phishing texts anymore. These days, they are spoofing numbers, cloning voices, and weaving in social engineering. You might see your mom’s name pop up on caller ID, and the voice on the other end sounds just like hers. Only, it’s not.

How does Google’s new Scam Detection work?

The technology has gotten so convincing that even security pros admit it’s tough to tell the difference. So, Google decided to switch things up.

Instead of focusing on whether the call ‘sounds’ real, their new tech checks the device that’s making the call. They built a kind of digital handshake- if your contact calls you through the Google Phone app, their phone sends a little verification ping in the background.

Why does this feature matter to secure a user from scammers?

If a scammer tries to spoof the number, that security handshake simply won’t happen. Android then double-checks with the contact’s actual device.

If your friend’s phone is not making the call, your phone throws up a warning: “Hey, this might not be who you think it is.”

This feature will stops scammers from using cloned voices and fake IDs to get past your guard.

As the AI-generated scams are getting more common, they are hitting people hard. With this feature, even if someone copies your friend’s voice perfectly, Google can still tell if the call’s coming from the right device. That is huge for protecting against those ‘emergency money’ scams or those creepy impersonation calls.

Availability and rollout

The rollout’s already happening. It starts with Pixel phones and works on Android 12 or newer through the Phone by Google app. Google built it on Rich Communication Services, so there’s a good chance other phone makers or apps might jump on board later.