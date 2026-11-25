Google just rolled out its brand-new Gemini-powered smart glasses, teaming up with Samsung, Gentle Monster, and Warby Parker. These glasses bring Google’s Gemini AI right to your face- they let you ask questions, get directions, translate conversations, and handle everyday tasks with simple voice commands. You don’t need to fish your phone out of your pocket; the glasses do it all for you.

Now, these smart frames are aiming at Meta's Ray-Ban and Oakley glasses, joining the crowd of screenless wearables. US customers can pre-order now, with sales kicking off December 10. Prices start at USD 395 (around Rs 36,000) for Warby Parker’s version and USD 449 (around Rs 46,000) for Gentle Monster’s, with plenty of colours, lens types, and prescription options. They have not said anything about India's availability yet.

Google Intelligent Eyewear: Design and features

When it comes to design, you get six frame styles from Gentle Monster and three from Warby Parker. All models are around 41 grams, and they play nicely with Pixel, Samsung, and Apple phones. Hardware-wise, you are looking at a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera for photos and videos, open-ear speakers so you can listen without blocking out the world, built-in mics for calls and voice commands, about 9 hours of battery life, plus a charging case that will re-juice the glasses seven times over. Just say 'Hey Gemini' or tap the frame to activate the AI assistant.

Google Gemini AI Smart Glasses: Features and applications

Talking about the features, you can use the camera to ask Gemini questions about just about anything you are looking at- artwork, books, objects, you name it. The glasses also handle Google Maps directions through the speakers, translate conversations on the fly in over 70 languages, and let you make grocery lists, set reminders, check your calendar, or call and text, all hands-free.

Music is handled through YouTube Music, Spotify, and Apple Music.

One standout: Guided vision

This feature gives spoken descriptions of what is around you and reads out text for people who are blind or have low vision. Google is also partnered with Aira so users can get help from trained human assistants when needed.

Google Intelligent Eyewear: Privacy features

Privacy matters, too. Whenever you snap a photo or record video, a status light shows everyone nearby. If you cover or disable the light, the glasses stop recording. Google promises that visuals processed by Gemini aren't stored, used to train the AI, or used for advertising. They even blur faces before processing anything. You also get to control camera and microphone permissions app by app, and there’s a physical switch to turn off all smart features, so you can use them like regular glasses.

Google Smart Glasses: Compatible devices

Compatibility-wise, you will need a Google account and a supported device- Pixel 7 and up, Samsung Galaxy S and Z series running One UI 9.0 or newer, or an iPhone 13 Pro and newer.

Support is limited to the US and South Korea right now, and you have to be at least 18. Still no word on when or if they arrive in India.

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