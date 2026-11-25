Google Cloud just cut about 30 jobs in its India division, but the company’s pushing back hard against rumours of massive layoffs. Social media was buzzing with talk about Google slashing nearly half its Cloud team in India, where people started worrying, and the speculation spread fast.

Google decided to set the record straight on its official Cloud India account. The company said the reports of huge layoffs were way off, confirming they eliminated about 30 roles last week and nothing more. According to Google, it is all part of a minor restructuring and shifting priorities.

(Image Source : PIXABAY)Layoff

What triggered Google Cloud layoff speculation?

Most of it traces back to Blind, a professional networking platform where a user, reportedly from Google’s Bengaluru office, claimed the cloud teams were facing sudden cuts. The post said the layoffs were not tied to performance, US teams were not affected, and some employees were told to resign within 24 hours or lose their jobs.

There was talk about just one month of severance, tougher internal transfers because of pre-performance improvement plans, and even rumours of more layoffs or exit packages coming in January.

These claims caught people's attention on X. One user, Venkatesh Alla, questioned the chatter and the idea that Google had just axed half its Cloud team in India.

Google Cloud India responded again, saying these reports did not show what was actually happening. They made it clear: only around 30 jobs were cut, not hundreds.

Technology sector continues workforce restructuring

This move comes at a time when the tech industry keeps trimming staff and reevaluating business strategies. The trend’s global. Microsoft recently offered voluntary exit packages to about 60,000 employees worldwide- including folks in India.

Since January 2023, Google has methodically slashed jobs to cut costs, streamline its organizational structure, and channel resources into areas like artificial intelligence. Last year, Google announced plans to drop 12,000 jobs worldwide and kept making smaller cuts in 2024, including a few hundred roles in hardware, engineering, and the Assistant division.

But when you look at all the chatter and then compare it with Google Cloud’s official statement, as it is pretty clear: this was just a small internal realignment, not the mass layoffs that social media made it out to be.

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