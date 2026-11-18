Google is bringing Gemini’s Task Helper feature to free users across India, along with a handful of other countries. So now, you can hand off everyday things like: shopping, bookings, scheduling, even organising information- to the AI assistant. The rollout covers India, the US, Japan, South Korea, Canada, and Australia. Not everything’s launching everywhere, though. For example, in the US, Gemini can call businesses or take requests through text messages- features India has notg got just yet.

What’s new?

Gemini can help you shop, compare products, book appointments, and manage your calendar. When you let it tap into your location or Google Calendar, it gets smarter about handling requests. It can even scan bills and documents in Gmail to help track expenses and spot deals.

For online shopping, Gemini works with Google Pay, using the Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) which means you can set spending limits and use digital tokens on eligible cards. Receipts and tracking details roll into Google Wallet, making purchases easier to manage.

Grocery apps manage

If you use grocery apps like Instacart, Gemini can pull items from your shopping list, whether it is written out or a photo and add them to your order. Google said that Gemini connects to over 60 popular apps, so lots of options are covered.

In the US, users are getting even more ways to use Gemini.

Email forwarding to gemini@google.com lets the assistant organise schedules and event info into your calendar.

Call businesses and RCS

The new Rich Communication Services (RCS) support allows requests via text, though users will need a US number and compatible carrier. Another handy US feature is that Gemini can call businesses to check openings or book appointments, so you do not have to.

Updated Security

Gemini handles your delegated tasks inside a hardware-isolated virtual machine, just for your account. For sensitive actions like making purchases, Gemini asks for your confirmation. You are always in control: manage permissions, disconnect apps, and delete chat history whenever you want.

Overall, Gemini’s Task features are opening up for free users in India, but what you actually get depends on your location and which services are supported. Even so, it’s a big step toward a more hands-off, AI-powered routine.

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