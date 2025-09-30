Google Gemini AI image prompts for girls: Top prompts to create unique images with sports car Tired of the retro AI saree trend? Shift gears and use these prompts to blend the elegance of the saree with the adrenaline of popular sports cars.

New Delhi:

The Google Gemini AI image feature has become a major trend across social media platforms. Users are rapidly sharing AI-generated images of themselves in various styles and looks. This new Google Gemini capability allows people to effortlessly create and post unique visual content.

If you’ve grown tired of the classic retro saree look, you can easily switch things up! Use simple prompts to generate an image of yourself, perhaps with a popular sports car, and upload it to your social media. We’re providing some straightforward prompts you can use to create your own distinctive photos.

How to create a unique AI photo

You can access Google Gemini’s image generation feature on your smartphone, PC, or laptop.

Smartphone users can create AI images by downloading the Google Gemini app.

PC or laptop users should visit the Google AI Studio website.

Once you are on the platform, you can create your desired photo by simply entering a text command into the chat box.

Step-by-Step Guide

Open the App or Website: Launch the Google Gemini app on your phone, or visit the Google AI Studio website if you’re on a PC or laptop.

Enter Your Prompt: Type the text prompt describing the image you want to create.

Upload Your Photo: Tap or click the '+' button next to the chat box and upload the reference image of yourself for the AI to use.

Generate the Image: Tap or click the Run or Enter button.

Share: In just a few seconds, the AI-generated image, created according to your command, will appear. You can then download and upload it to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, or X.

Top Google Gemini prompts to create images with sports car

Prompt 1: Coastal Highway with Porsche 911 Turbo S

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Prompt 1 image

Create an image of a girl dressed in a sporty coastal outfit—white cropped windbreaker, light blue sports bra, black high-waisted leggings, and white running shoes—standing confidently with arms crossed next to a sleek silver Porsche 911 Turbo S parked on a scenic coastal highway. Modern beachfront villas and the sparkling ocean form the background under bright sunlight. She gazes directly at the camera with a determined expression, embodying a sporty, coastal driver vibe. The scene has a vibrant tone with sunlight glinting off the car’s polished chrome rims and reflecting on the water. The girl's face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.

Prompt 2: Mountain Pass with Lamborghini Huracán

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Prompt 2 image

Create an image of a girl dressed in a rugged athletic outfit—charcoal grey fleece pullover, white long-sleeve base layer, dark green cargo joggers, and white hiking sneakers—standing confidently with arms crossed next to a vibrant yellow Lamborghini Huracán parked on a winding mountain pass. Rugged peaks and pine trees create a dramatic background under a clear, sunny sky. She gazes directly at the camera with a determined expression, embodying a sporty, adventurous driver vibe. The scene has a vibrant tone with sunlight reflecting off the car’s glossy finish and highlighting the rocky landscape. The girl's face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.

Prompt 3: Desert Road with McLaren 720S

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Prompt 3 image

Create an image of a girl dressed in a desert-ready athletic outfit—beige lightweight jacket, white cropped tank top, khaki slim-fit pants, and white trail sneakers—standing confidently with arms crossed next to a sleek black McLaren 720S parked on a sunlit desert road. Cacti and distant sand dunes form a stark background under a bright blue sky. She gazes directly at the camera with a determined expression, embodying a sporty, desert driver vibe. The scene has a vibrant tone with sunlight shimmering off the car’s chrome accents and casting shadows on the sandy ground. The girl's face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.

Prompt 4: Countryside Estate with Aston Martin DB11 AMR

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Prompt 4 image

Create an image of a girl dressed in a sophisticated athletic outfit—olive green tailored track blazer, white fitted t-shirt, black ankle-length joggers, and white leather sneakers—standing confidently with arms crossed next to a sleek emerald green Aston Martin DB11 AMR parked on a tree-lined driveway in front of a modern countryside estate. Rolling hills and manicured lawns stretch into the background under bright sunlight. She gazes directly at the camera with a determined expression, embodying a sporty, elegant driver vibe. The scene has a vibrant tone with sunlight reflecting off the car’s polished rims and the estate’s glass windows. The girl's face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.

Prompt 5: Urban Rooftop with Audi R8

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Prompt 5 image

Create an image of a girl dressed in a modern urban athletic outfit—black bomber jacket, white graphic tee, grey high-waisted jeans, and white chunky sneakers—standing confidently with arms crossed next to a sleek matte blue Audi R8 parked on a modern urban rooftop. A city skyline with contemporary skyscrapers and a river view forms the background under a sunny sky. She gazes directly at the camera with a determined expression, embodying a sporty, metropolitan driver vibe. The scene has a vibrant tone with sunlight highlighting the car’s sleek lines and reflecting off the glass railings. The girl's face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.

