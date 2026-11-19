Google has rolled out Gemini 4 Neon, its latest AI model. It is built for tough jobs- think software development, research, data analysis. Neon sits between Gemini 4 Carbon and Gemini 4 Hydrogen, aiming to strike a balance between performance, speed, and cost. What sets it apart is that it has four distinct thinking levels, smarter tool-use, and extra features for cybersecurity pros.

So, what can Gemini 4 Neon really do?

Google said that it is made for heavy-duty work like:

Coding

Scientific projects

Business tasks

It can tackle long workflows, connect with external tools, and work alongside smaller AI agents to get things done. While Hydrogen is all about quick answers for everyday questions, Neon handles problems that need more thought and more steps. Carbon still outranks it for ultra-complex jobs, though.

Gemini Neon and inputs

You can put in text, images, audio, video- up to one million tokens in a session. That means you can feed it PDFs, spreadsheets, charts, audio clips, videos, all at once, and let it chew through everything to produce structured reports or help with research and business processes.

Gemini 4 Neon for developers

It is built for long coding sessions like the following:

Debugging

Updating multiple files

Keeping track of progress across projects

It does not waste time re-analysing the same files over and over, and its external tool integration makes complex workflows a lot smoother.

Google Gemini 4 Neon: Performance

Talking about the performance, Google said that Gemini 4 Neon scored 61 on the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index at its top level, which is good enough for third place.

On the Vals Index, it got 70.9 per cent, landing in second.

In coding and automation tests like Zapier’s AutomationBench, Neon outperformed rivals.

One of its headline features is that users can pick from four different thinking levels, so you decide how much reasoning the AI uses before replying.

On the default High setting, it costs 32 per cent less per task compared to Gemini 4 Carbon. If you need even deeper analysis, there is the high level for the really tough engineering or scientific challenges.

Gemini 4 Neon: New tricks for cybersecurity

It can spot software vulnerabilities, figure out if they are exploitable, and suggest fixes. Google is working on Gemini 4 Neon for Cyber, a special version for cybersecurity pros, with access coming soon through the Fairwind Program. This version should help security researchers find and fix threats much faster.

If you are looking to try Gemini 4 Neon, then you will find it on:

Gemini API in Google AI Studio

Android Studio

Gemini for business

Developers can get in via the paid API, and Pro or Ultra subscribers can use it through Google Antigravity and the Gemini app too, depending on their plan.

Pricing

Pricing is pretty straightforward. It is USD 3 per million input tokens and USD 15 per million output tokens. If you use cached input tokens, it drops to just USD 0.15 per million, which is about 95 per cent off the regular price.

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