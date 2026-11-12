Google Gemini 4 Carbon rolls out to developers and AI Ultra subscribers: Features and price

Google just expanded access to Gemini 4 Carbon, its latest AI model, opening it up to developers, businesses, and Google AI Ultra subscribers. This launch follows the model’s introduction last month and now brings Gemini 4 Carbon to more Google products and development tools.

What sets Gemini 4 Carbon apart from Gemini 4 Argon?

Gemini 4 Carbon tackles tougher, multi-step tasks. It spends more time reasoning, digging through information, and checking its answers. Google says that it has been built for complicated work-stuff like knowledge research, software engineering, scientific analysis, and cybersecurity.

Handles long, agent-driven workflows and cybersecurity challenges

Gemini 4 Carbon shines brightest in handling long, agent-driven workflows and cybersecurity challenges. It is not just about delivering quick replies, as it is about deeper analysis, layered execution, and validating outcomes.

Google claims Gemini 4 Carbon took first place on three independent benchmarks:

CursorBench 4.0

Perplexity’s WANDR

Zapier’s AutomationBench

Also, it will get the jobs done at twice the cost efficiency per task compared to the next-best external model on these benchmarks.

Cybersecurity is a big focus

Google’s Fairwind Program introduces a special version of Gemini 4 Carbon made for security tasks. It can comb through software, spot vulnerabilities, track how flaws can chain together across systems, and even generate patches that have been checked and verified.

Antigravity development platform

On top of that, Google is previewing a new /swarm feature in its Antigravity development platform. This tool lets developers turn a single prompt into a team of AI agents that work together on different sections of a project.

You can keep an eye on these agents in real time, and use Gemini 4 Carbon for the trickier parts, like software design, coordination, and checking work. Faster models handle other tasks in isolated workspaces, making big development projects run smoother.

Gemini API in Google AI Studio and Android Studio

If you want to get your hands on Gemini 4 Carbon, developers can access it through the Gemini API in Google AI Studio and Android Studio. Enterprise users get it through Gemini for Business, Google Antigravity, and CodeMender. Google AI Ultra subscribers can use it in Antigravity, the Gemini app, and AI Mode in Search.

Gemini 4 Carbon costs the same as Gemini 4 Argon: USD 2 per million input tokens and USD 10 per million output tokens.

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