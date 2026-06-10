Google Gemini 3.5 Live Translate brings real-time voice translation across 70+ languages

New Delhi:

Google just launched Gemini 3.5 Live Translate, a new model designed to make multilingual conversations actually feel natural. This thing does not just translate, but it recognises and translates over 70 languages in real time, keeping your tone, pace and style intact while you are communicating.

The tech giant is rolling this feature out across the following:

Google Translate

Google Meet

Google AI Studio

Gemini Live API

That means both regular users and developers get fresh, advanced voice translation tools basically everywhere.

Real-time translation with minimal delay

Gemini 3.5 Live Translate processes audio pretty much instantly, so you do not have to pause awkwardly after each sentence or wait for a specific part to be translated. You just talk, and the other person hears you in their own language almost immediately. It means for all kinds of situations, like meetings, online classes, livestreams, customer support, and any kind of conversation.

Supports more than 70 languages

There is no fiddling when it comes to language settings. The model automatically detects and switches between more than 70 languages on its own. Even if you are in a noisy place, Google states that it will be able to handle background sounds and keep translating smoothly.

Google Meet and Translate get major upgrades

Google Meet is also getting a big translation boost – jumping from just 5 supported languages to over 70.

On top of that, the Google Translate app on Android and iOS now has Live Translate. If you have got compatible headphones, you can listen to translated speech on the go. And Android users can enable Listening Mode to hear translations through the phone’s earpiece.

Built-in watermarking for AI content

If you are worried about deepfakes and fake audio, then Google will add SynthID watermarking right into audio generated with Gemini 3.5 Live Translate. This way, if the audio was AI-generated, you can trace it back.

Google AI Studio and the Gemini Live API

Developers have early access via Google AI Studio and the Gemini Live API, plus Google’s teaming up with platforms like Agora, Fishjam, LiveKit, Pipecat, and Vision Agents to make building translation apps easier.

Break language barriers

With Gemini 3.5 Live Translate, Google’s pushing us that much closer to truly breaking down language barriers so people can actually talk and understand each other no matter where they are from.