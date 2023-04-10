Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Dropcam and Nest Secure to Shut in 2024

Google has stated that it will discontinue the support for its two devices- Nest Secure and the Dropcam home security system. The tech giant will implement the rule starting April 8, 2024.

To date, all the current features will remain available to the users and could be continued by using their Nest Secure and Dropcam as they do at present.

In an official blog post, Google said, "All features will remain available until April 8, 2024. Dropcam will no longer work after that date, and you will no longer be able to use your Nest app to check your status.

Also, the company has said that it will shut down its "Works with Nest" programme from September 29 onwards.

Google created Works with Nest in 2014, an initiative that allowed third-party devices to connect and work seamlessly with Nest products, creating a more integrated smart home experience.

In 2019, the company eventually decided to retire the programme but extended the support for the last few years.

"We extended the support for Works with Nest for the last few years, and we will officially end Works with Nest as of September 29, 2023. Until that date, all current Works with Nest connections will remain active," Google said.

Last month, Google confirmed that it will be shutting down the app responsible for the Jacquard accessories made by the company's Advanced Technology and Projects (ATAP) group in April.

Jacquard, a full-scale digital technology platform created for smart apparel, footwear, and other everyday essentials, was unveiled by Google in 2015 and debuted two years later on special jackets from Levi's, reports 9to5Google.

Inputs from IANS

