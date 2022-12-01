Google Doodle celebrates Jerry Lawson’s 82nd birthday: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Google Doodle of Jerry Lawson

Google is celebrating the 82nd birthday of Gerald "Jerry" Lawson today who was an American electronic engineer and one of the pioneers of modern gaming. Google has added a new doodle with a set of games as a part of its doodle which can be played by the users.

Image Source : GOOGLE DOODLEGoogle Doodle

About the new Doodle

The doodle has been designed by three artists and game designers, who collaborated together to create an interactive Google Doodle. The doodle has been designed to invoke the video games of the 70s and recount the important moments from the career of Jerry Lawson. Whoever comes to the home screen of Google will witness the creative Google Doodle, which when clicked will redirect users to the new window of the game which will let them know about Jerry. Post that user will get options to play games accordingly, as per the choice. indeed! one of the very engaging doodles, the tech giant has created

Image Source : GOOGLE DOODLEGoogle Doodle

About Jerry Lawson

Jerry was known as the "father of the videogame cartridge" who created a team which created the first home video gaming which comes with interchangeable cartridges.

He was born in Brooklyn in 1940, and since his childhood, he was much enthusiastic about electronics. He helped in fixing up the TV sets of his neighbours (as some reports have stated) and was someone who created his own radio station by using recycled components.

Image Source : GOOGLE DOODLEGoogle Doodle-game

Graduated from Queens College and City College of New York, Jerry he moved to Palo Alto, California (US) and began his professional career. Palo Alto was one of the booming areas of the country which witnessed an innovative boom and gradually became popular by the name of ‘Silicon Valley’.

Jerry initially started to work with the semiconductor company named Fairchild, where he worked in the video game department. It was Fairchild who he and his team created the first ever home video game system which supported replaceable cartridges.

Later in 1980, Jerry departed from Fairchild and started his own business by the name of - VideoSoft, one of the earliest game companies in the USA which was led by an African-American resident of the country. VideoSoft made the software for Atari 2600 which was the main reason why interchangeable cartridges became popular.

Though the company founded by Jerry lasted for five years only, he was revered as a gaming pioneer because of the innovation he created back in the 1980s. Later, he kept consulting game companies throughout his career and he died in 2011.

