Google confirms Pixel phone price hike, says rising RAM costs will impact entire lineup

New Delhi:

Google’s making it official: prices are going up for every Pixel phone, past and future. The company points to a steep climb in memory prices, especially RAM, and supply chain costs as the main reasons behind this decision. This news drops just as people are gearing up for the rumoured launch of the Pixel 11 series on August 12.

Rising RAM prices behind the increase

Every Pixel in the lineup, including the expected Pixel 11 and Pixel 10a, gets hit by this price bump. Shakil Barkat, Google’s VP of Devices and Services, said flat out that memory costs have shot through the roof. He told 9to5Google they held the line on pricing as long as they could, but the costs just kept stacking up. It’s not just a Google problem, either. Other smartphone makers are feeling this squeeze, too.

Memory costs have increased dramatically

Barkat pointed to Morgan Stanley data showing RAM costs have absolutely surged. A gigabyte of RAM that went for about USD 2.80 last year is expected to hit around USD 12 in 2026. The jump mostly comes from soaring demand for high-performance memory, thanks to the boom in AI-powered devices. As phones start packing in more on-device AI features, manufacturers can’t avoid these bigger bills.

Pixel 11 expected to cost more

Exact prices for the next Pixels are not public yet, but Barkat made it clear: every model’s getting pricier. Early leaks hint that the base Pixel 11 might start about USD 100 higher than last year’s model. Rumours also say it will jump to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, ditching the 128GB entry option. Google hasn’t locked in those details, though, so it’s all up in the air for now.

Google says it is optimizing Android

And while Google’s raising prices, they say they’re not just passing costs straight to the customer. Barkat says Google’s been working hard to make Android and its app ecosystem use less RAM, aiming for a smooth user experience with smaller memory sizes. So they’re promising to squeeze more efficiency out of the software, maybe dodging the need for even bigger RAM configurations down the road. How they’re doing that is still a mystery—Google has not dropped any real technical info yet.

Official details expected at Pixel 11 launch

More details are coming at the Pixel 11 launch event on August 12. That’s when we’ll see the full lineup, official specs, and final pricing. For now, one thing’s certain: if you want a Pixel, it’s about to cost you more.

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