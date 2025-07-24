Google accidentally reveals Pixel 10 series ahead of August 20 launch: Official variant details Google may have accidentally leaked its entire Pixel 10 lineup nearly a month ahead of its official launch. A hidden banner in the Play Store revealed four upcoming models—Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold—along with their designs, colour variants, and a launch offer.

New Delhi:

Google may have unintentionally revealed the complete Pixel 10 smartphone lineup almost a month before its official unveiling, in an apparent slip-up. A hidden promotional banner reportedly appeared within the Android version of the Google Play Store, which was first spotted by Android Authority. The banner, titled ‘Meet the new Pixel 10 Series’, further showcased four new models- Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

While not visible to the general public, the image was uncovered using technical tools and aligns with previously leaked renders and teasers. This accidental reveal adds weight to existing rumours about Google's plans for its 2025 flagship lineup.

Four Pixel models leaked with new colours and camera upgrades

According to the leaked banner which was reported by Android Authority, the devices will be available in vibrant new shades. The Pixel 10 Pro, Pro XL, and Fold were seen in a sleek silver-blue hue called “Moonstone,” while the regular Pixel 10 stood out in bright blue. The familiar horizontal camera bar remains, but subtle changes suggest camera and sensor upgrades could be coming.

The standard Pixel 10 may include a triple camera setup for the first time, potentially narrowing the gap between base and Pro models. All devices are expected to retain Google's signature design with refined tweaks.

Pixel 10 Pro and Fold: Battery, chipset and display upgrades expected

The Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL are likely to be powered by the new Tensor G5 chipset, Google’s first to be built by TSMC using a 3nm process, moving away from Samsung’s fabrication. Battery life should also improve, with the Pixel 10 Pro XL tipped to feature a massive 5,200mAh battery.

Both Pro models are expected to retain their 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch displays, respectively, but improvements under the hood could enhance their appeal. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold may feature better dust protection, solving a major durability issue in foldable phones.

Launch date and offer hints

Google is set to officially launch the Pixel 10 lineup on August 20 at its ‘Made by Google’ event. The banner also revealed a limited-time USD 50 discount offer, valid until October 13, hinting that sales may begin soon after the event.

While this unintentional leak might not please Google, it has certainly generated excitement in the tech community. With powerful upgrades and multiple form factors, the Pixel 10 series looks to be one of Google’s most ambitious launches yet.