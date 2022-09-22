Gizmore unveils GIZFIT Glow smartwatch in India with AMOLED display, to exclusively retail for Rs 2,499

Follow us on Image Source : GIZMORE Gizmore GIZFIT Glow

Gizmore has launched a new smartwatch named GIZFIT Glow which features a round dial and comes with a unique design. Priced at Rs 2,499, the next-generation smartwatch comes with an always-on AMOLED display and will be available on Flipkart's Big Billion Days (BBD) sale.

"This festive season, we want to bring to our customers a smartwatch that is sure to delight both their hearts and wallets," Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, CEO and Co-founder, of Gizmore, said in a statement.

"The GIZFIT Glow smartwatch with an Always-on AMOLED display is a game changer in the segment. We thrive on engineering products that add value to our customers' lives and help them better understand their overall health and wellness," Kalirona added.

The large 1.37-inch circular display adds to the visual appeal and is well matched with a premium leather strap. It has a well-lit AMOLED screen that has 420X420 resolution, which offers sunlight visibility along with clear and sharp pictures. Productive and easy-to-use Gizfit Glow is also packed with an intelligent split screen offering quick access to frequently accessed functions. Navigating through GIZFIT Glow is breezy and fun, thanks to the rotating crown controls.

The company claimed that it comes with exceptional battery life along with multi-sport functions. Additionally, it has an IP68 certification, which makes it water-, sweat- and dust-proof. GIZFIT Glow often offers unlimited watch faces and customisations for those who seek newness.

With a button press, you can directly access the sports mode and double tap to change the UI. GIZFIT Glow can be controlled by voice as it supports Google Voice Assistant and Apple Siri.

The watch features a SpO2 monitor, heart rate monitor, blood pressure monitor, stress monitor, sleep tracker and female health tracker and meditative breathing feature, to name a few. It is also equipped with several sports modes that allow you to capture all the fitness data comprehensively.

GIZFIT Glow has a Bluetooth calling feature that allows you to dial and receive calls directly from the watch. It also has a built-in microphone and speaker that offers crystal clear clarity. Once paired, you can also control your music now from the watch.

Inputs from IANS

