Garmin vívosmart 5 Fitness Band launched at Rs 14,999

Follow us on Image Source : GARMIN Garmin vivosmart 5 Fitness Band launched at Rs 14,999

Garmin has launched a new fitness band named vívosmart 5, which has been priced at 14,999. The new fitness band features Garmin’s advanced sleep features which includes sleep score as well.

The vivosmart 5 comes with a 66% larger OLED screen if we compare it with the previous model. the fitness band supports heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, activity tracking, step counter, measuring your blood oxygen (region dependent) and the stress level tracker as well, along with body battery energy levels.

The new watch also supports a menstrual cycle tracker for women.

Moreover, the vivosmart 5 has a Fitness Age feature which uses the chronological age, it rests the heart rate, and tracks weekly vigorous activity and BMI rate to estimate if your body status is younger or older than the actual.

The band also features safety and tracking features for a number of outdoor activities that will enable the bearer to send assistance alerts to the emergency contacts saved. Users can press the button through a text message, which will feature a live location by using the connected phone's GPS.

The vivosmart 5 is claimed to offer up to 7 days of usage, without using the blood oxygen tracking during sleep, but this is a must to mention that it doesn't reveal the battery size.

The Garmin vivosmart 5 comes in three colour variants- Black, White and Cool Mint. It also features three different size options - small, medium and large.

The Garmin vivosmart 5 is compatible with Android and iPhone devices and is available on the official website.