Garmin launches two new smartwatches- Venu SQ 2 and nu SQ 2 Music Edition

Garmin, a leading wearable brand has launched two new wearables named Venu SQ 2 and nu SQ 2 Music Edition in the Indian market. Both smartwatches will be equipped with all-day fitness tracking, health monitoring and connected features for all Indian consumers. The Venu SQ 2 is available at Rs 27,990 and the Venu SQ 2 Music Edition is available at Rs 33,490. Both watches are available for purchase online as well as on offline platforms across the country.

Sky Chen, Regional Director of Garmin India and Southeast Asia, said, "Packed with bright AMOLED display, a popular health and wellness features, smart notifications, and an impressive battery life -- the Venu Sq 2 series have the broadest range of 24/7 health monitoring features available in the market."

The Venu Sq 2 series of smartwatches has been designed to keep up with an active lifestyle. With around 25 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, the smartwatch further comes with features like tracking walking, running, cycling, tennis and more. It even includes preloaded cardio, yoga, strength, HIIT and Pilates workouts as well.

The company has stated that the battery life has increased by 83 per cent (as compared to its predecessor) which means that the smartwatch is capable to run for up to 11 days in smartwatch mode. Both the new watches claim to monitor health metrics 24 hours a day, 7 days a week- meaning, they will keep performing the task nonstop and could be worn at every time.

The new smartwatches from Garmil will be available in various colour options- shadow grey, cool mint, black, white, french grey, and ivory. Both smartwatches could be paired with Android and iOS smartphones easily.

