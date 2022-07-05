Follow us on Image Source : GARMIN INDIA Garmin India announced Kaustubh Radkar as the Brand Ambassador for its Fitness Segment: Who is he?

Garmin India has announced to have an Indian triathlete, Kaustubh Radkar as a brand ambassador of Garmin’s fitness segment. While he has been involved with Garmin India as a coach, Kaustubh Radkar will now be the face of Garmin’s fitness segment in India which includes running, cycling and swimming featuring devices such as the Forerunner GPS Smartwatch, Edge GPS bike computer, Rally Series and Tacx series.

Kaustubh Radkar is an Ironman Certified Coach and is the first and only Indian to complete the Ironman Triathlon on 30 occasions. In October 2017 and May 2022, he was the only Indian to complete the Ironman World Championship in Kona Hawaii and in St. George, Utah. Having studied and worked at the prestigious Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD (USA), he was the fastest Indian at the Comrades Ultra Marathon in 2016 and holds the record for the fastest debut for an Indian at Ultraman Florida.

He was also a former Indian national swimming champion from 1995 to 2000. The Ultraman triathlon is a three-day event that includes 10 km of swimming, 423 km of cycling, and 84.4 km of running (for a total of 517.5 km) carried out over three days with a 12-hour cut-off on each day.

Kaustubh Radkar has also been chosen as one of the Fit India Ambassadors, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India Movement, which was started in 2019. The movement's goal is to lead the country down a road of fitness and wellness, transforming India into a fit society.

Garmin recently unveiled two new entrants to their Forerunner series; the Forerunner 955 solar, the world’s first GPS-enabled running smartwatch with solar charging, and Forerunner 255 series. Both state-of-the-art devices offer a wide array of features designed to help professional runners and athletes surpass their limits.