Garmin Cirqa Smart Band launched with 10-day battery life, takes on Google's screenless Fitbit Air: Details

New Delhi:

Garmin just launched the Cirqa Smart Band, a new wearable in the lineup. And this is not a typical fitness tracker; rather, it skips the display entirely, focusing instead on 24x7 health and fitness tracking without any screen distractions. So you get all your wellness data quietly, whenever you want it, and nothing blinks or pings while you are working or trying to sleep.

It is a smart shot at Google’s new Fitbit Air too. And with Cirqa, you do not need to pay a monthly subscription to access the core features. That is a big plus if you are thinking about long-term value from a fitness wearable.

Garmin Cirqa Smart Band: Screenless design with automatic activity tracking

About the design, the smartband has no screen here—everything pipes straight into the Garmin Connect app. That is where you will check, edit, and analyse all your data. The band quietly detects and logs a bunch of everyday activities on its own, learning from you as you go. The more you confirm and adjust its guesses, the smarter it gets at recognising what you are actually doing.

If you want to track an activity yourself, just hit the side button. Cirqa supports over 80 sports and fitness modes, so you can manually log practically anything.

Comprehensive health monitoring

Health monitoring is a big focus for Garmin, as the band tracks your heart rate from your wrist, watches your Body Battery (that’s Garmin’s way of showing your energy levels), monitors blood oxygen, measures stress, and even checks your skin temperature.

At night, it dives into sleep analysis too, like the following:

Stages

Score

Heart rate variability

Breathing

Even naps

It tracks all the above and gives you a real look at how you are actually recovering.

Women's health and advanced fitness insights

Garmin did not forget women’s health, as the new Cirqa tracks menstrual cycles and pregnancy and estimates ovulation and period predictions by looking at overnight skin temperature trends.

It also connects with the Natural Cycles birth control app, which has FDA clearance – just keep in mind you will need a separate subscription for Natural Cycles itself.

Training and Cirqa band

If you are someone who is into training, Cirqa goes further, as it comes with:

VO2 Max readings

HRV status

Training readiness scores

Recovery time

This means you can really dig into your performance and rest.

Battery life

You get up to 10 days per charge. For outdoor workouts, the Cirqa can tap into your smartphone’s GPS- Android and iPhone both work. It also supports LiveTrack, so people you trust can see your location during runs or rides.

It’s built for comfort, with a soft strap you can wear on your wrist or up your arm. You have got plenty of colour choices:

Citron Grey

Mauve

French Grey

Dark Olive

Captain Blue

French Blue

Black

Price and availability

The Garmin Cirqa Smart Band is available worldwide at USD 199.99 (which is around Rs 19,000).