Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 5: Claim your Gloo Wall skins, Custom Room Cards for free Garena Free Fire MAX periodically releases new redeem codes that players can use. These codes are time-sensitive and specific to certain regions. In the latest set of codes available for Free Fire MAX, gamers can snag a Glue Wall and Custom Room Cards at no cost.

New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire MAX frequently releases redeem codes that allow gamers to snag items like Gloo Wall skins and Custom Room Cards at no cost. These redeem codes come with a limited validity period, providing Free Fire players an opportunity to enhance their gaming experience and climb the ranks. The game’s popularity continues to soar, thanks in part to Garena’s regular distribution of redeem codes and in-game goodies. Although the standard version of Free Fire was banned by the Indian government in 2022, players have since turned to the Max version, which remains accessible in India.

The gameplay in Free Fire and Free Fire MAX is nearly identical, with the primary distinction being the graphics. Because of this similarity, gamers are enjoying the Max version just as much as they loved the standard one. It’s important to note that the redeem codes for Garena Free Fire MAX are region-specific, meaning that if players from unsupported regions try to redeem a code, they will encounter an error message.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 5:

FMNBVC012ZXASDF3

FLKJHG890FDSAQW5

FHGFDS234AZXCVB7

FTREWQ901YUIOP23

FVBNMC678LKJHGF9

FYUIOP456QWERT12

FJKLPO123MNBVC67

FSDFGH901AZXCVB3

FXCVBN234LKJHGF5

FCVBNM789POIUYT0

FBNMKL456ASDFGY2

FNMJKL123ZXCVBH6

FMLKJH567QWERTY9

FKLJHG890ASDFGH2

FJHGFD345ZXCVBN8

How to Redeem Free Fire Codes?

To redeem Free Fire codes, visit the official code redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/). Once there, log into your Free Fire account. Look for the redeem banner on the page. By clicking on this banner, you'll find the option to enter your code. Input your redeem code and hit the confirm button. Once you've completed this step successfully, you’ll receive your rewards within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: While the Free Fire game is banned in India, its Max version is still playable. Keep in mind that redeem codes are region-specific and only valid for a limited time. If a code has expired or originates from a different region, you may receive an error message.

ALSO READ: Redmi's new 5G phone with 5160mAh battery now available for just Rs 412 per month