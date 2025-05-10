Garena Free Fire MAX Skydive event features Motorbike, Pet Food, more rewards Garena Free Fire MAX's Skydive event allows players to win incredible rewards by spinning the wheel. The event is live for 25 days.

The Garena Free Fire MAX Skydive event is now live, offering players a chance to spin the faded wheel for some incredible rewards. Participants have the opportunity to snag a variety of exciting items, and just like previous faded wheels in this popular battle royale game, players will need to spin to win. The Skydive event in Garena Free Fire MAX will last for 25 days. Players will need to choose and remove two items they don’t want from the reward list on this faded wheel to participate.

List of rewards:

This event features plenty of exciting rewards, including:

Skydive – Midnight Action

Cube Fragment

Swagger Dwnage Weapon Loot Crate

Motorbike – K.O Night

Pet Food

Supply Crate

Skyboard – Glow Lotus

Ice Blossoms Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Lootbox – Midnight Mayhem

How to claim your rewards

To get started and claim rewards, players need to launch Free Fire MAX on their device.

Next, they should click on the Luck Royale option in the lobby.

From there, select the Skydive option.

On the event page, players will see a multitude of rewards.

First, they should choose the items they don’t want to receive.

Then, it’s time to start spinning! Each spin will yield a different item from the reward list.

For the first spin, players will need to spend 9 diamonds, the in-game currency. Although it requires some diamonds to spin, participants can obtain unique items at a low cost. These items not only enhance gameplay but also add a fun twist to the overall experience.

