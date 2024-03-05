Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: March 5, 2024

Garena Free Fire MAX, a popular combat game has come up with the redeem codes for today i.e., March 5, 2024. These codes could be downloaded from the official website from the ‘reward’ section. The multiplayer battle royale game is one of the most popular among youth in India. These codes from the game developers are uploaded regularly so that the players can claim multiple rewards for enhanced in-game experience.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today:
- F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF
- F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7
- FTAG4F5BTGKI8UKT
- FYOH98U75YTR7FGG
- F80JEU5YFH6GBDNE
- FJI4U5HYTNFJKC8U
- FYTGDSB4E4576JYH
- FI8GUYHGBNKI8U73
- FUHRN31YRHYNM9KI
- FY6STWRFG4585AR4
- FF2BN8VJNCDRK5OT
- FY4TGBRNF39KIUYD
- F7YTGE45NTJKIGUJ
- FHNSJUA11RQ2FDCV
These codes help the player to win exclusive goodies, stickers, diamonds, characters, skin for guns and more. Also, these codes are time-bound, so players will have to be quick enough to redeem them.
How to claim these new codes? Step-by-step guide
- Visit the official website of the game
- Go to the reward section or type “reward.ff.garena.com” on the search bar to directly land on the page
- There, click on the redemption page link
- Enter the social media details in the given space and then click on login.
- Continue and paste any one of the active codes from the list into the box
- Tap on submit
- Tap on the pop-up option 'OK' to confirm the code.
- Now you need to check your in-game mailbox after a while to find the collected exclusive items.
