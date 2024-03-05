Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: March 5, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GARENA Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes

Garena Free Fire MAX, a popular combat game has come up with the redeem codes for today i.e., March 5, 2024. These codes could be downloaded from the official website from the ‘reward’ section. The multiplayer battle royale game is one of the most popular among youth in India. These codes from the game developers are uploaded regularly so that the players can claim multiple rewards for enhanced in-game experience.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today:

F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7 FTAG4F5BTGKI8UKT FYOH98U75YTR7FGG F80JEU5YFH6GBDNE FJI4U5HYTNFJKC8U FYTGDSB4E4576JYH FI8GUYHGBNKI8U73 FUHRN31YRHYNM9KI FY6STWRFG4585AR4 FF2BN8VJNCDRK5OT FI8GUYHGBNKI8U73 FY4TGBRNF39KIUYD F7YTGE45NTJKIGUJ FHNSJUA11RQ2FDCV F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7

These codes help the player to win exclusive goodies, stickers, diamonds, characters, skin for guns and more. Also, these codes are time-bound, so players will have to be quick enough to redeem them.

How to claim these new codes? Step-by-step guide

Visit the official website of the game Go to the reward section or type “reward.ff.garena.com” on the search bar to directly land on the page There, click on the redemption page link Enter the social media details in the given space and then click on login. Continue and paste any one of the active codes from the list into the box Tap on submit Tap on the pop-up option 'OK' to confirm the code. Now you need to check your in-game mailbox after a while to find the collected exclusive items.

ALSO READ: PhonePe launches Indus Appstore and discussed on sustainable business models for India: Details