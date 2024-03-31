Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: March 31, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GARENA FREE FIRE MAX Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire MAX, one of the popular combat games has released its redeem codes for the day, i.e., March 31, 2024. The everyday codes will enable the players to download ‘reward’ from the official website of the game, and benefit from multiple rewards for an enhanced experience.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 31, 2024:

FH6ISS9J2K8L3M7 FA5D54DTRFUF7G1 FF6G9H2I8J4K7L1 FU4V9W2X8Y3Z7A1 FE6F9SSG2H8I4J7 FM6XXN9O2P8Q4R7 FR6S9T2U8V4W7X1 FN5O9P2CCQ8R3S7 FV6W9X2Y8ZSC4A7 FZ5AII9B2C8D3E7 FY6ZII9A2B8C4D7

What are the benefits of using these codes?

These codes will let the player win exclusive goodies, characters, stickers, diamonds, skin for guns and more.

How to claim daily codes?

Visit the official website Type “reward.ff.garena.com” on the search bar to directly land on the page or visit the reward section Click on the link on the redemption page Enter the social media details in the given space and then click on login. Continue and paste any one of the active codes from the list into the box Tap on submit Tap on the pop-up option 'OK' to confirm the code.

Players will have to check the in-game mailbox after a while to find the collected exclusive items. These codes are time-bound, so players will have to be quick enough to redeem them.

How to download and install the Garena Free Fire Max game?

Those who are willing to play the game, need to visit the respective app store named Google Play Store for Android or Apple App Store for iOS.

Search for "Garena Free Fire" in the app store and you can download and install the game on your device. You will have to create an account by opening the Free Fire app after installation.

Data safety

Safety will start with understanding how developers will collect and share your data. Data privacy and security practices may vary based on your use, region, and age.

The developer will provide this information and may update it over time.

ALSO READ: How to end your Spotify Premium Subscription? Step-by-step guide