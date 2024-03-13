Wednesday, March 13, 2024
     
  4. Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes: March 13, 2024

Garena Free Fire MAX has released its daily redeem codes for the day, i.e., March 13, 2024 to help players to download 'reward' from the official website of the game, and benefit from multiple rewards for an enhanced experience.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: March 13, 2024 8:21 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX, a popular combat game has released their redeem codes for the day, i.e., March 13, 2024. These codes will help the players to download ‘reward’ from the official website of the game, and benefit from multiple rewards for an enhanced experience.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 13, 2024

 

  1. FFEV1BHUA7Q6TGH
  2. FERTY9IHK6OV98U
  3. FGT5RFVDERFVSER
  4. FGBW3REGFBI7345
  5. FJ8FG7BSJU6YT3R
  6. FWUYEGTBRTGNBK
  7. F8FXTHR8KIUHWG4
  8. FZ7YTA5Q4RED2C3
  9. FVBERFJUVYTSRF4
  10. FIRUYHGFBCNI8S7

Benefits of using these codes

These codes enable the player to win exclusive stickers, diamonds, goodies, characters, skin for guns and more. 

These codes are time-bound, so players will have to be quick enough to redeem them. 

How do you claim daily codes?

  1. Visit the official website of the game
  2. Type “reward.ff.garena.com” on the search bar to directly land on the page or go to the reward section
  3. Click on the link on the redemption page
  4. Enter the social media details in the given space and then click on login.
  5. Continue and paste any one of the active codes from the list into the box 
  6. Tap on submit
  7. Tap on the pop-up option 'OK' to confirm the code.

Now you need to check your in-game mailbox after a while to find the collected exclusive items.

ALSO READ: Majority of Indians optimistic about AI's potential to simplify work and improve outcomes

