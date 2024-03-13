Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes: March 13, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes

Garena Free Fire MAX, a popular combat game has released their redeem codes for the day, i.e., March 13, 2024. These codes will help the players to download ‘reward’ from the official website of the game, and benefit from multiple rewards for an enhanced experience.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 13, 2024

FFEV1BHUA7Q6TGH FERTY9IHK6OV98U FGT5RFVDERFVSER FGBW3REGFBI7345 FJ8FG7BSJU6YT3R FWUYEGTBRTGNBK F8FXTHR8KIUHWG4 FZ7YTA5Q4RED2C3 FVBERFJUVYTSRF4 FIRUYHGFBCNI8S7

Benefits of using these codes

These codes enable the player to win exclusive stickers, diamonds, goodies, characters, skin for guns and more.

These codes are time-bound, so players will have to be quick enough to redeem them.

How do you claim daily codes?

Visit the official website of the game Type “reward.ff.garena.com” on the search bar to directly land on the page or go to the reward section Click on the link on the redemption page Enter the social media details in the given space and then click on login. Continue and paste any one of the active codes from the list into the box Tap on submit Tap on the pop-up option 'OK' to confirm the code.

Now you need to check your in-game mailbox after a while to find the collected exclusive items.

