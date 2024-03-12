Tuesday, March 12, 2024
     
  4. Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes: March 12, 2024

Garena Free Fire Max comes up with daily codes which help the players win exclusive stickers, goodies, characters, diamonds, skin for guns and more.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: March 12, 2024 11:40 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX, a popular combat game has released their redeem codes for the day, i.e., March 12, 2024. These codes will help the players to download ‘reward’ from the official website of the game, and benefit from multiple rewards for an enhanced experience.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 12, 2024

  1. FJI4U5HYTNFJKC8U
  2. FY6STWRFG4585AR4
  3. FF2BN8VJNCDRK5OT
  4. FTAG4F5BT1KI8UKT
  5. F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7
  6. FUHRN31YRHYNM9KI
  7. FYOH98U75YTR7FGG
  8. F80JEU5YFH6GBDNE
  9. FI8GUYHGBNKI8U73
  10. F7YTGE45NTJKIGUJ
  11. FHNSJUA11RQ2FDCV
  12. F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF
  13. FYTGDSB4E4576JYH
  14. FY4TGBRNF39KIUYD

Benefits of using these codes

These codes enable the player to win exclusive stickers, diamonds, goodies, characters, skin for guns and more. 

These codes are time-bound, so players will have to be quick enough to redeem them. 

How to claim daily codes? 

  1. Visit the official website of the game
  2. Type “reward.ff.garena.com” on the search bar to directly land on the page or go to the reward section
  3. Click on the link on the redemption page
  4. Enter the social media details in the given space and then click on login.
  5. Continue and paste any one of the active codes from the list into the box 
  6. Tap on submit
  7. Tap on the pop-up option 'OK' to confirm the code.
  8. Now you need to check your in-game mailbox after a while to find the collected exclusive items.

