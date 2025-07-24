Advertisement
  3. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 24: Claim free diamonds, skins and rare items now

For July 24, new active codes are now available, offering free weapon skins, diamonds, loot crates, and exclusive outfits. Players can redeem these codes quickly before they expire and boost their gameplay without spending real money.

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max Image Source : Garena Free Fire Max/Google Play Store
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire Max, one of India’s most popular mobile battle royale games, has been keeping players hooked with daily redeem codes. These codes enable the players to claim exclusive rewards such as premium weapon skins, rare outfits, diamond vouchers and other in-game items without paying any extra money. The latest set of codes for today (July 24) will enable the players to upgrade their character’s style and performance.

Active Free Fire Max codes for July 24

Here are the latest redeem codes for the gamer which could be redeemed instantly:

  1. FFMTYKQPFDZ9
  2. FFPURTQPFDZ9
  3. FFM4X2HQWCVK
  4. FFMTYQPXFGX6
  5. FFRSX4CYHXZ8
  6. FFDMNQX9KGX2
  7. FFNRWTQPFDZ9
  8. FFKSY7PQNWHG
  9. FFNFSXTPVQZ9
  10. FVTCQK2MFNSK
  11. NPTF2FWSPXN9
  12. RDNAFV2KX2CQ
  13. FF6WN9QSFTHX
  14. FF4MTXQPFDZ9
  15. FFYNCXG2FNT4
  16. FFSGT9KNQXT6
  17. XF4S9KCW7KY2
  18. FFPURTXQFKX3
  19. QWER89ASDFGH
  20. BNML12ZXCVBN

Game players must note that these codes are time-bound (usually valid for 12 hours) or will work for the first 500 users only. So players will have to be fast enough.

How to redeem Free Fire Max codes for the day?

  1. Go to the official rewards site: reward.ff.garena.com
  2. Log in using Facebook, Google, VK, or X (formerly Twitter)
  3. Enter the redeem code and click submit
  4. Your rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox

These gifts from Garena may include Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt weapon loot crates, and other exclusive items that enhance your combat and style.

Once successfully redeemed, the rewards will appear in your in-game mailbox. If your reward includes gold or diamonds, they’ll be automatically credited to your wallet.

Why are these gaming codes important?

These daily redeem codes are a key part of Garena’s strategy to keep players engaged and make the gaming experience more exciting for them. By using them, players can unlock exclusive rewards like Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, and other rare cosmetic items — all without spending real money. This not only boosts gameplay but also lets players customise their in-game look and stand out in matches.

