  3. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 16: Free skins, emotes and more

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for July 16, 2025, offering players access to exclusive emotes, weapon skins, and other valuable in-game items. These time-limited codes must be claimed quickly, as each has a maximum of 500 redemptions.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire Max, one of the popular battle royale games in India has unleashed a new set of redeem codes (July 16) which are valid only for today. These codes will enable the players to claim exclusive in-game rewards that include emotes, loot crates, weapon skins and diamonds.

These codes are time-sensitive so players will have to redeem them sooner ,as it comes with daily redemption limits. Hence, if you are looking for the best reward to redeem, you will have to make sure that you use them before they expire.

Free redeem codes for Free Fire Max: July 16 (2025)

Here is a set of redeem codes which could be used only for today, and gain freebies during their gameplay:

  1. F4G7H9J2K5L8M1N
  2. N2M4B7V9C1X3Z5Q
  3. X7C9V2B4N6M1Q3W
  4. A3S6D9F2G5H1J4K
  5. B5N8M2K4L7J9H1G
  6. T2Y5U7I9O1P4A6S
  7. M2N5B7V9C1X3Z6A
  8. P4O7I1U3Y5T8R9E
  9. V6C8X1Z3A5S7D9F
  10. R4T6Y8U1I3O5P7A
  11. Q7W4E9R1T8Y2U5I
  12. U3I6O9P1A4S7D8F
  13. E6W8R1T3Y5U7I9O
  14. H8J1K3L5X7Z9Q2W
  15. D8F1G3H5J7K9L2Z

Note: We have shared the active codes (by the time of writing), and each code is valid for a limited period (say 12 hours to redeem). Also, players will be able to use the code only up to 500 times (per code), so one has to be fast enough.

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max’s everyday codes?

  1. First, visit the official rewards redemption site.
  2. Now, log in by using Facebook, Google, X (Twitter) or VK.
  3. Paste the desired redeem code in the text box and there, click confirm.

Players’ rewards will be delivered to their in-game mailboxes. Items like gold or diamonds will be credited automatically.

What can you unlock with these codes?

By redeeming these codes daily, Free Fire Max players will be able to receive the following:

  1. Rebel Academy and other premium outfits
  2. Revolt Weapon Loot Crates
  3. Diamond Vouchers
  4. Temporary power-ups and unique cosmetic upgrades

Also, the new items which will be unlocked from the redeem codes will certainly enhance the players' skills and help them to defeat their opponents during gameplay.

