Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes for July 1: Grab free skins, diamonds and loot crates

Garena Free Fire Max, Garena Free Fire Max has released a fresh set of redeem codes for July 1, offering players a chance to win free rewards including skins, diamonds, loot crates, and exclusive outfits. These codes are time-limited and redemption is capped, so gamers should act fast.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Garena, one of the popular names in the battle royale game, has reportedly dropped a new set of redeem codes for the day for its popular Free Fire Max game. These alphanumeric codes will be valid just for a day, and will unlock a variety of in-game rewards like weapon skins, diamonds, costumes and other exclusive power-ups, all for free.

What can you win by redeeming these codes?

Players will be able to redeem free items that will include:

  1. Rebel Academy costumes
  2. Limited-edition gun skins
  3. Revolt Weapon Loot Crates
  4. Diamond vouchers
  5. In-game power-ups and emotes

These items help players stand out in the lobby and improve in-game performance, without spending real money.

Free Fire Max: Active redeem codes for July 1

According to IGN India, here are the valid codes:

  1. FFMTYQPXFGX6  
  2. FF6WXQ9STKY3  
  3. FFRSX4CYHXZ8  
  4. FVTXQ5KMFLPZ  
  5. FFRPXQ3KMGT9  
  6. FFNFSXTPQML2  
  7. RDNAFV7KXTQ4  
  8. FFSGT9KNQXT6  
  9. FPSTX9MKNLY5  
  10. NPTF2FWXPLV7  
  11. FFDMNQX9KGX2  
  12. FFCBRX7QTSL4  
  13. FFNGYZPPKNLX7  
  14. FFYNCXG2FNT4  
  15. XF4S9KCW7KY2  
  16. FFEV4SQPFKX9  
  17. FFPURTXQFKX3  
  18. FPUSG9XQTLMY

How to redeem Free Fire Max codes- if you are a first-time user?

  1. Go to the official Rewards Redemption Site.
  2. Log in using Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  3. Paste one of the codes into the text box.
  4. Click confirm and wait for a success message.
  5. Rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox.

Players must note that the gold or diamond bonuses are automatically credited to their wallet.

Act fast, as the codes are for limited usage per day

Each code can only be used 500 times per day and is active for just 12 hours. Codes are region-specific and won’t work if they’ve expired or if you've already used them.

If you are a Free Fire Max player who is looking to level up your gear without spending cash, these codes are your best bet today. Players may redeem these codes quickly and enjoy the rewards before it gets out of usage.

