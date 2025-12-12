Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 12, 2025: Get Gloo Wall and many other cool items for free The latest redeem codes for Garena Free Fire MAX offer gamers free Gloo Walls and several other in-game items, but they are valid only for a limited period.

New Delhi:

The redeem codes released today for the Garena Free Fire MAX battle royale game offer players a chance to obtain various free cosmetic items. This popular battle royale title, developed by Garena, is especially favored by young people.

While players can periodically receive cosmetic items by participating in in-game events within Free Fire MAX, those who cannot attend these events can still get rewards using the daily redeem codes issued by the game developers.

Important notes on redeem codes

Region-Specific and Time-Limited: These redeem codes for Free Fire and Free Fire MAX are region-specific and are valid for a limited time only.

Redeem Early: Only those who redeem the codes quickly are guaranteed to receive the rewards.

Error Message: If you receive an error message when redeeming a code, it likely means the code has either expired or has reached its maximum redemption limit. If this happens, please wait for the next day's codes.

Let's look at the redeem codes released today...

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 12, 2025:

UVX9PYZV54AC

FF2VC3DENRF5

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFICJGW9NKYT

XF4SWKCH6KY4

FFEV0SQPFDZ9

FFPURTQPFDZ9

FFNRWTQPFDZ9

FF4MTXQPFDZ9

FF1V2CB34ERT

How to Redeem Free Fire Codes

Follow these simple steps to use your Free Fire redeem codes:

Visit the Redemption Website: Go to the official code redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/.

Log In: Log in to your Free Fire account using the linked platform (Facebook, Google, VK, etc.).

Find the Banner: Look for the redemption banner on the page.

Enter the Code: Enter the 12-character redeem code into the designated box and press the Confirm button.

Receive Reward: Once the code is successfully redeemed, your reward will be credited to your account within 24 hours.

Disclaimer

The Free Fire game is currently banned in India; however, its Max version remains available for play. Please remember that Free Fire redeem codes are region-specific and valid for a limited time. You may receive an error message if the code has expired or is not applicable to your region.

ALSO READ: IMD recommends these 4 essential apps to stay safe from extreme weather