Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 18: Claim skins, diamonds and more rewards Here are the codes for the day, which will enable you to redeem free gun skins, diamonds and more rewards, which will help you to enhance the gaming experience. These codes are timebound, so you need to be fast enough to redeem it.

New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire Max players have a chance to unlock exciting in-game rewards today, April 18, 2025. Use the official redeem codes listed below to claim free items like character skins, loot crates, diamonds, and more. These codes are only valid for a limited time and have usage caps, so redeem them quickly.

What could you win with these redeem codes?

By redeeming today’s codes, players can receive:

Exclusive character skins Revolt Weapon Loot Crates Rebel Academy-themed outfits Diamond vouchers Gold and other in-game currency Additional limited-time collectables

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 18, 2025: Working codes

Here are the active redeem codes for today:

GXQ7FTYNSWTZ FFVTNY92CFNN XFY6WHK4SKC4 FFWSK92DMNG FFYPNNGW2C7 FNSCQKVT2MFK NFWXSPT9P2F9 FFHQPGYK7SNW FFLXSYRCQH4L FPZ2K5UXNTQS FFXVPQZ9NSTF FFKPYZQMFTD9 FFPQFZTPRUD9 FFWQFNRPTZD9 FFK72TSGNXFQ FFN2RTKXPFSV

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes?

Follow these steps to redeem it:

Visit the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site. Log in using your preferred method (Facebook, Google, X, Apple ID, or VK). Paste any of the active redeem codes listed above into the text box. Click confirm to submit. Collect your rewards via the in-game mailbox. Gold and diamonds, if any, will be added instantly.

Why should you be redeeming codes sooner?

These are everyday codes and have a limited time period. Here are the details:

Each code will be valid for 12 hours every day. A maximum of 500 redemptions per code per day is allowed. Redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on valuable in-game items!

Stay tuned for more daily rewards and redeem codes to enhance your Free Fire Max experience.

If you have not yet downloaded the game Free Fire Max yet, then you can do the needful. All you have to do is download the game from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. The game is available for free, but it might take some time, it has a heavy files, which might take a little longer than usual.