Follow us on Image Source : FILE Garena Free Fire Max redeem code- April 1, 2024

Garena Free Fire MAX, one of the popular combat games has released its redeem codes for the day, i.e., April 1, 2024. The everyday codes will enable the players to download ‘reward’ from the official website of the game and benefit from multiple rewards for an enhanced experience.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for April 1, 2024:

X7Y3Z9A5B1C6D2 E8F4G0H6I2J7K3 N3O9P5Q1R7S2T8 Z1A7B3C9D5E0F6 G2H8I4J0K6L1M7 G2H8I4J0K6L1M7 E8F4G0H6I2J7K3 L9M5N1O7P3Q8R4 S0T6U2V8W4X9Y5 N3O9P5Q1R7S2T8 X7Y3Z9A5B1C6D2 L9M5N1O7P3Q8R4 S0T6U2V8W4X9Y5 Z1A7B3C9D5E0F6

Why use these game codes?

The daily codes will enable the player to win exclusive goodies, diamonds, skin for guns, characters, stickers and more.

How to claim these daily codes?

Visit the official website Type “reward.ff.garena.com” on the search bar to directly land on the page or visit the reward section Click on the link on the redemption page Enter the social media details in the given space and then click on login. Continue and paste any one of the active codes from the list into the box Tap on submit Tap on the pop-up option 'OK' to confirm the code. Players will have to check the in-game mailbox after a while to find the collected exclusive items. These codes are time-bound, so players will have to be quick enough to redeem them.

How to install the Garena Free Fire Max game on your device?

Those who are willing to play the game will have to visit the respective app stores like Google Play Store (Android) or Apple App Store (iOS).

Search for "Garena Free Fire" in the app store and there, you can download and install the game on your device. You will have to create an account by opening the Free Fire app post-installation.

About the Data Safety

Safety will start with understanding how developers will collect and share your data. Data privacy and security practices may vary based on your use, region, and age.

The developer will provide this information and may update it over time.

ALSO READ: iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus to come with enhanced camera setup: Details