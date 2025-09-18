Gameskraft lays off 120 employees as real-money gaming ban hits business Gameskraft has laid off employees from various teams and functions following the passage of the Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which bans real money games.

New Delhi:

Online gaming firm Gameskraft announced on Thursday that it is laying off 120 employees as it navigates the new regulatory landscape following the passage of the Online Gaming Bill, 2025.

In a statement, the company said the legislation has had a "complex, far-reaching, and profound impact" on both the sector and Gameskraft itself. "The current regulatory landscape has made us completely stop our business and has left us with no choice but to initiate a company-wide restructuring," the company said. "After careful deliberation, as part of this restructuring, we will be, as of now, letting go of about 120 Krafters across teams and functions, a decision we make with a very heavy heart. As the business continues to evolve in response to external realities, further structural changes may be required".

Support for employees

Gameskraft also stated it will stand by all impacted employees according to their employment agreements, which includes leave encashment based on total salary. Group health insurance will remain active until March 2026 or until the employee finds a new job, whichever comes first. Employees can also convert their group plan to an individual one, and those with dependent parent coverage will keep it uninterrupted.

Several companies hit by ban

Several other companies in the real-money gaming business have also started laying off a majority of their staff. The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which was passed by Parliament on August 21, prohibits all forms of online money games while promoting e-sports and other online games. The Act also aims to ban advertisements for online money games and prevents banks and financial institutions from transferring funds for them.

Gameskraft profit

This news comes after Gameskraft filed a police complaint earlier this month against its former CFO for allegedly siphoning off over Rs 231 crore. This write-off contributed to a decline in the company's net profit for the fiscal year 2024-25, which fell to Rs 706 crore from Rs 947 crore in the previous year. The company's revenue for FY25 was Rs 4,009 crore, up from Rs 3,475 crore in the previous year.

