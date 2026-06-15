Galaxy Unpacked Event 2026: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra and Z Flip 8 design leaked ahead of launch

New Delhi:

Samsung’s next wave of foldables is coming, and leaks are already giving us a sneak peek. This time, it’s all about the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Z Flip 8—and yes, someone’s posted images online that show off their screen protectors. If you look closely, you can spot some design changes right away.

Screen protector leak reveals display sizes

First up, Ice Universe dropped a side-by-side comparison of the screen protectors for these devices. They’re the external ones—so you get a clear view of each phone’s cover display. What jumps out is that Samsung isn’t just churning out the same old designs. You can see they’re tweaking things, especially on the Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 may feature a wider cover screen

The Z Fold 8, for instance, looks like it’s getting a wider cover screen. On earlier Folds, that outer display always felt a bit cramped, but now, it stretches more across the front. With this new look, you can type and browse as you would on a regular phone, and you won’t have to flip it open for every small task.

Galaxy Z Flip 8 could get a redesigned camera cutout

The Flip 8’s getting some love, too. Instead of the two separate camera holes on last year’s model, the Z Flip 8 has moved to a single, longer cutout. It gives the back a much cleaner vibe, but Samsung’s keeping the classic clamshell style that you expect from a Flip.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra expected to retain familiar design

Not a dramatic overhaul here. The design’s basically the same as last year’s—still that book-style fold and tidy cover screen, though it looks like Samsung’s polished a few small details. Expect the Ultra to stick as the luxury option in the lineup.

Expected launch and specifications

The launch of these foldable devices is right around the corner at the Galaxy Unpacked event, which is set for July 22 (2026). The event will take place in London if the rumours are correct.

As per the leaks, both the Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, while the Flip 8 will use Samsung’s own Exynos 2600 chip. These smartphones have popped up in all sorts of certification listings lately, so you know the official reveal is not far out.

Not playing safe

Every generation of foldable smartphone from Samsung is pushing the hardware and making foldables that actually feel good to use. More details to unleash soon.