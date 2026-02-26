Galaxy Buds4 series unveiled with Smarter Calls and AI Integration: Price and availability

New Delhi:

Samsung has introduced the new Galaxy Buds4 series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event. The lineup comes with two buds – Galaxy Buds4 and Galaxy Buds4 Pro. The series claims to deliver precision sound, advanced AI features and improved comfort. Reimagined as a personalised audio assistant, the Buds4 series focuses on immersive sound, intelligent controls and seamless Galaxy ecosystem integration.

Main Highlights: Precision sound meets smart design

The Galaxy Buds4 Pro takes sound seriously. Samsung swapped in a new bezel-less woofer, so the vibrating surface is almost 20 per cent bigger than before. You really feel it- bass goes deeper, highs ring out clearer, and you get ultra-high-res audio at 24-bit/96kHz.

Active Noise Cancelling

They have stepped up Active Noise Cancelling, too. The new algorithm actually adapts to your ear shape and how the buds fit, so even in a noisy café or on the subway, you get that bubble-of-silence feeling. Just pure music, no distractions.

Design and comfort: Shaped by real ears

Samsung did not just guess at comfort; rather, they have used more than 100 million ear scans and run 10,000 fit simulations. This resulted in buds that will sit just right and stay comfortable all day.

The pinch controls are easier to feel and use now, so you can skip tracks or answer calls without fumbling. The case looks slick, too—it’s semi-transparent, so you can check the charge at a glance.

You can get them in white, black, or (if you buy online) a pink gold finish for the Pro model.

Advanced features: Smarter calls and AI capabilities

Better calls:

Calls sound a lot better with the new buds as Samsung uses machine learning for what they call Super Clear Call, and with 16kHz bandwidth, voices cut through background noise, even on busy streets. You also get:

Upgraded ANC that adapts to your surroundings

More equalizer options to fine-tune your sound

Head gestures for hands-free call answering

Easy pairing with Galaxy phones

Quick Panel controls, so you don’t have to open the Wearable app every time

Voice commands for AI assistants like Gemini and Perplexity

So, in case you are in the Galaxy ecosystem, the Buds4 Pro could really shine brighter – with multitasking that feels smoother and everything just working together.

Price and availability

The Galaxy Buds 4 will be available at a starting price of Rs. 16,999, while the Buds 4 Pro will be priced at Rs. 22,999.

You can buy the devices at the Amazon store or from the official store of Samsung.

If you want the Pro version, you get three colour choices: Black, Pink Gold, or White. The regular Buds 4 come in Black and White.

Over in the US, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are priced at USD 249 (around Rs. 23,000), and the Buds 4 go for USD 179 (roughly Rs. 16,000). So, whether you’re shopping in India or the US, you have got options.