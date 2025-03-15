Free Fire Max Holi Ring Event: Win Tropical Plumes, Fengs Bundles, and Exclusive Skins The Holi Ring Event is a limited-time opportunity to grab some of the best skins and bundles in Free Fire Max. If you want to upgrade your character’s look, boost your in-game abilities, and dominate the battlefield, this is the perfect event for you.

Garena is celebrating Holi 2025 with a brand-new event for Free Fire Max players in India. The Holi Ring Event is live, bringing a fantastic opportunity for gamers to grab exclusive premium outfits, weapon skins, and Gloo Wall skins for free. Along with these rewards, players can also earn Universal Ring Tokens, which can be exchanged for exciting in-game items.

If you are a Free Fire Max fan, this event is your chance to upgrade your collection and make your gaming experience more thrilling!

Free Fire Max Holi Ring Event: Duration and exclusive rewards

The Holi Ring Event is set to last 12 days and 19 hours, allowing players plenty of time to participate and claim amazing rewards. The event offers a variety of Tropical-themed items, including:

Tropical Fengs Bundle Tropical Plumes Bundle Tropical Reptile Bundle Tropical Venture Gloo Wall Skin Universal Ring Tokens (for exchanging exclusive items)

These rewards are designed to enhance gameplay and make your Free Fire Max battles even more stylish and action-packed!

How to participate and spin for rewards?

To claim these amazing rewards, players need to participate in spins, which cost diamonds. Here’s how the spins work:

Single Spin: 20 diamonds 11 Spins: 200 diamonds

Players can also collect tokens and exchange them for specific rewards:

200 Tokens: Claim Tropical Reptile, Plumes, and Fengs Bundles 80 Tokens: Unlock Gloo Wall Skin & Monster Truck Skin 40 Tokens: Get Backpack & Name Change Card 4 Tokens: Unlock a Weapon Skin

This event not only offers stylish outfits but also enhances your gameplay skills, making battles more exciting and rewarding.

ALSO READ: Airtel's budget-friendly 84-day plan: Free calling, OTT subscription and more

Airtel has introduced a budget-friendly prepaid plan priced at Rs 1,199, offering a long validity of 84 days. With this plan, users enjoy unlimited free calling to all local and STD networks. Additionally, subscribers receive 100 free SMS per day, ensuring seamless communication.

ALSO READ: iPhone 17 Pro to feature liquid cooling: What it means for performance and heat management

Apple is known for reserving premium features for its Pro models, and the iPhone 17 Pro might be no exception. Reports suggest that all iPhone 17 models will finally get ProMotion 120Hz displays, making room for another exclusive upgrade in the Pro lineup, with liquid cooling technology.