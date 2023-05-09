Tuesday, May 09, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Foxconn acquires enormous 1.2 million sq. ft site in Bengaluru for over 1 billion rupees

Foxconn acquires enormous 1.2 million sq. ft site in Bengaluru for over 1 billion rupees

Foxconn has been producing Apple handsets at its facility in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, as part of its operations in India. In addition to Foxconn, two other Taiwanese suppliers, Wistron and Pegatron, are also involved in the manufacturing and assembly of Apple devices in India.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: May 09, 2023 18:01 IST
Foxconn acquires enormous 1.2 million sq. ft site in
Image Source : FILE Foxconn acquires enormous 1.2 million sq. ft site in Bengaluru for over 1 billion rupees

Foxconn, the largest contract electronics manufacturer in the world and a major assembler of Apple iPhones, has purchased a vast plot of land in Devanahalli, located near the airport in Bengaluru, India's tech hub. The acquisition, which spans 1.2 million square meters (equivalent to 13 million square feet), was disclosed in a filing to the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday. This move is part of Foxconn's strategy to expand its production capabilities outside of China, where strict COVID regulations have made operations more difficult.

In March, Basavaraj S. Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka state, announced that Apple would establish a new facility in the state to manufacture iPhones, which would generate approximately 100,000 job opportunities. The timeline for the commencement of production was not specified, but it was stated that it would happen in the near future.

India Tv - Foxconn, 1.2 million sq. ft site, Bengaluru

Image Source : FILEFoxconn acquires enormous 1.2 million sq. ft site in Bengaluru for over 1 billion rupees

In the previous month, Bloomberg News cited anonymous sources to report that Foxconn was intending to invest $700 million in a new plant in Karnataka. In a statement, Foxconn chairman Young Liu revealed that he visited the state to strengthen partnerships and explore opportunities for collaboration in emerging areas such as semiconductor development and electric vehicles. During his visit, he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss a range of topics focused on enhancing India's technological and innovation ecosystem.

Since 2019, Foxconn has been producing Apple handsets at its facility in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, as part of its operations in India. In addition to Foxconn, two other Taiwanese suppliers, Wistron and Pegatron, are also involved in the manufacturing and assembly of Apple devices in India.

ALSO READ: Betterhalf to hire 100 employees, strengthen the leadership team

In an effort to expand its presence in India, Apple has recently opened its first two retail stores in the country, with CEO Tim Cook personally inaugurating the outlets. The move underscores Apple's bullish stance on the Indian market, which boasts a massive population of 1.4 billion and the second-highest number of smartphone users in the world, trailing only China.

The largest company in the world in terms of market value is expanding its manufacturing operations in India.

Related Stories
Apple Watch: How is apple encouraging women for fitness

Apple Watch: How is apple encouraging women for fitness

Apple OLED iPad Pro may cost as much as MacBook Pro: Know-everything

Apple OLED iPad Pro may cost as much as MacBook Pro: Know-everything

Foxconn to build AirPods factory in India with $200 million investment

Foxconn to build AirPods factory in India with $200 million investment

Apple dives into the AI language generation game with new experiments in the ChatGPT era

Apple dives into the AI language generation game with new experiments in the ChatGPT era

Apple's 2023 Lineup: Six most anticipated products from iPhone 15 Pro to Mac Pro

Apple's 2023 Lineup: Six most anticipated products from iPhone 15 Pro to Mac Pro

Apple's new MacBook to feature OLED display, likely to be introduced in 2024: Know-more

Apple's new MacBook to feature OLED display, likely to be introduced in 2024: Know-more

Apple launches 'Pay Later’ option for online and in-app purchases

Apple launches 'Pay Later’ option for online and in-app purchases

Apple working on new MacBook Air with 13.4-inch OLED display: All you need to know

Apple working on new MacBook Air with 13.4-inch OLED display: All you need to know

Apple may launch new AirPod case with built-in touchscreen: Know more

Apple may launch new AirPod case with built-in touchscreen: Know more

Why dealers in India concerned about Apple’s entry into retail space

Why dealers in India concerned about Apple’s entry into retail space

Five Apple arcade games you must try

Five Apple arcade games you must try

Apple ramps up iPhone production in India to $7 billion in strategic shift from China

Apple ramps up iPhone production in India to $7 billion in strategic shift from China

Apple TV adds 'multiview' feature for sports streams: Know more

Apple TV adds 'multiview' feature for sports streams: Know more

Apple's first store in India opens in Mumbai, witnesses huge rush on first day

Apple's first store in India opens in Mumbai, witnesses huge rush on first day

Apple generated over 1 lakh direct jobs in India in 2 years: MoS

Apple generated over 1 lakh direct jobs in India in 2 years: MoS

Customer brings 1984 Macintosh at newly opened Mumbai Apple store. This was Tim Cook's reaction

Customer brings 1984 Macintosh at newly opened Mumbai Apple store. This was Tim Cook's reaction

Tim Cook set to greet the first customer at the Apple Saket store tomorrow: All you need to know

Tim Cook set to greet the first customer at the Apple Saket store tomorrow: All you need to know

Apple's second India retail store to open in New Delhi tomorrow; Tim Cook to greet 1st customers

Apple's second India retail store to open in New Delhi tomorrow; Tim Cook to greet 1st customers

Apple CEO Tim Cook meets PM Modi in New Delhi, says committed to investing in India

Apple CEO Tim Cook meets PM Modi in New Delhi, says committed to investing in India

Tim Cook, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar discuss boosting manufacturing, exports

Tim Cook, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar discuss boosting manufacturing, exports

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air may offer two M2 chip variants

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air may offer two M2 chip variants

India leads global refurbished smartphone market, Apple captures 49% share

India leads global refurbished smartphone market, Apple captures 49% share

Apple wins the case against Fortnite on antitrust issue

Apple wins the case against Fortnite on antitrust issue

Nearly 80 per cent iPhone users now own an Apple Watch, says report

Nearly 80 per cent iPhone users now own an Apple Watch, says report

iPhone sales set new March quarter record, CEO Tim Cook says India is at tipping point

iPhone sales set new March quarter record, CEO Tim Cook says India is at tipping point

Apple, Samsung capture 58% of global tablet market

Apple, Samsung capture 58% of global tablet market

Govt bans apple imports if its price is less than Rs 50 per Kg

Govt bans apple imports if its price is less than Rs 50 per Kg

ALSO READ: 8 secret smartphone codes you must know

In September of last year, Apple announced its plans to produce its latest flagship model, the iPhone 14, in India, shortly after its launch. According to Bloomberg, India accounted for only seven percent of Apple's iPhone production last year, trailing behind other countries such as the United States, China, and Japan. Apple's growing investment in manufacturing operations in India is a positive development for Prime Minister Modi's "Make in India" initiative, which encourages foreign companies to manufacture their products within the country.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp to bring new 'channels lists' feature for iOS

 

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News