Flipkart to take on Swiggy and Zomato, food delivery service launch expected soon

New Delhi:

Flipkart is about to take a jump into India’s booming food delivery market, stepping outside its usual e-commerce turf. The Walmart-owned player said its new food delivery platform will go live in just a few weeks, putting it in the ring with heavyweights like Swiggy and Zomato.

They are not going all-in at once, though. Flipkart further plans to roll out the service gradually, starting in a handful of cities. That way, they can see what works, fix what does not, and open things up to more towns over time.

Flipkart CEO confirms launch timeline

CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy told Moneycontrol the timeline’s set. The launch is just weeks away. Flipkart will set up shop in the selected locations first, listen to customer feedback, and tweak the whole experience before hitting more cities.

Available through a dedicated app and Flipkart

You will not need to wait for a brand-new app, either. Flipkart is set to keep things flexible, as people can order food through a dedicated delivery app or just use the existing Flipkart app. No official name yet, but it’s all about convenience.

ONDC integration to expand restaurant network

Flipkart’s also getting smart with partnerships. The service will plug into the Open Network for Digital Commerce—ONDC—so they can quickly connect with lots of restaurants and delivery partners. ONDC should help Flipkart build a massive restaurant network fast, instead of cobbling one together piece by piece.

Flipkart builds on the success of minutes

This push into food delivery rides on the back of Flipkart Minutes, the company’s quick commerce platform. Minutes has exploded, with over 1,000 micro-fulfilment centers in 130 cities in less than two years. Demand in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities? Up 42 times from last year. Gen Z shoppers make up 40% of the customer base now. All this gives Flipkart’s logistics a serious upgrade—the kind they’ll need for food delivery.

Competition intensifies in food delivery

But Flipkart’s getting into a crowded space. Swiggy and Zomato are already big, and now companies like Rapido are trying their luck. Rapido’s new service "Ownly" charges zero commission to restaurants and keeps menu prices low to match what you get in person—Swiggy’s testing “Toing,” a budget-friendly option for price-conscious users.

Flipkart yet to reveal its strategy

Compared to the competition, Flipkart’s strategy is still under wraps. Krishnamurthy says Flipkart only jumps into categories where it sees a real chance to add value—not just copy what’s already out there. So, expect them to try something different.

Meanwhile, Zomato’s parent, Eternal, thinks the real wins in this business will come from better restaurant supply and smooth operations instead of just handing out discounts. Flipkart will need more than buzz to stand out. Let’s see what they bring to the table.

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